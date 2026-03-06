Watch: Child golfer tees off Joburg Open

History was made yesterday at the iconic Houghton Golf Club when the Joburg Open teed off in unforgettable fashion.

Alberton Record reports that for the first time in the tournament’s history, Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero handed the ceremonial driver not to a seasoned professional but to a rising star, 10-year-old Tshiamo Makamedi from Ekurhuleni.

With cameras rolling and spectators watching in anticipation, Tshiamo stepped up to the tee box. Calm beyond his years, he addressed the ball and sent it sailing down the fairway, officially opening the 2026 edition of the prestigious tournament.

Mayor highlights symbolic choice

Morero said the decision to entrust the ceremonial tee shot to Tshiamo was intentional and symbolic. “Today was about more than opening a world-class golf tournament. It was about investing in the future of our city and our country.

“When I met Tshiamo and saw his talent, discipline and passion for the game, I knew he represented the future of South African golf. By giving him this platform, we are sending a message that Johannesburg believes in nurturing young talent,” he said.

The mayor further committed the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality’s support to developing young sporting talent. “We will continue to create opportunities and platforms for young stars like Tshiamo to shine. I have no doubt that if he continues working hard, we may very well see him lifting a major international trophy in the near future. Johannesburg will walk that journey with him and many others,” noted Dada.

A magical moment for Tshiamo

For Tshiamo, the moment was nothing short of magical. Beaming with pride after his historic shot, he shared his excitement: “I was very happy and excited when they gave me the driver. I like the ‘ping’ sound when I hit the ball – it makes me feel powerful,” he said with a smile. “I just wanted to hit it straight and make everyone proud.”

The crowd’s applause confirmed that he had done exactly that.

And as young Tshiamo’s ball soared into the morning sky, it carried more than just distance – it carried the hopes of a city that believes in its youth, its talent, and its global future.

When Smart Golf celebrated Youth Day in June 2025, Tshiamo won the tournament.

Watch his tee-off shot:

