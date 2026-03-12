Gauteng runner reaches 500km milestone

A passion for running and personal growth continues to drive Rentia Kruger, a dedicated runner now based in Weltevreden Park, as she celebrates an important milestone in her journey, reports Roodepoort Record.

Kruger, who was born in North West, has been running for 23 years and remains committed to maintaining an active lifestyle while encouraging others to pursue their own fitness goals.

She recently achieved a significant personal milestone after reaching 500km in her running journey.



Kruger says the accomplishment is only the beginning, as she is already working towards her next target of reaching 1 000km.

Rentia Kruger alongside her fellow runners. Photo: Supplied.

She has completed 116 parkruns and is steadily working towards reaching 150 events.



According to her, consistency plays a major role in maintaining her routine.

“The choice is simply to get up and go early in the morning. Don’t think about it too long,” she said.

For Kruger, running is not only about finishing races but also about the strong sense of community among fellow runners.



She describes the high-fives and hugs from club members after a race as some of the most memorable moments, alongside the rewarding feeling of completing a challenging 10km run.

Among the many races she has taken part in over the years, Kruger says the Om die Dam Marathon remains one of the most beautiful events she has experienced, where she completed the 21km race.

“I give credit to the support I receive from the Weltevreden Run/ Walk for Life club for helping me stay motivated. I’m planning to participate in several races with fellow members of the club throughout the year,” she adds.

Looking ahead, she hopes to continue improving her running times while taking part in more local races and events.

Among her key goals for the year is to complete 10 races of 10km each and reach the milestone of 150 parkruns.

For Kruger, running remains more than just a sport. It is a personal journey of discipline, community and becoming a better version of herself.

