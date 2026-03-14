Limpopo rugby scandal: DA demands probe into Bulls vs Lions match blunder

The DA in Limpopo has called for an investigation into the confusion surrounding the proposed rugby match between the Vodacom Bulls and the Lions that was scheduled to take place on March 7 reports Polokwane Review.

In a statement, DA Limpopo spokesperson for Sport, Arts and Culture, Franco Marx, said the party will write to Limpopo MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Jerry Maseko, requesting an investigation into the postponement and possible cancellation of the Mapungubwe Rugby Festival match.

According to Marx, the match was initially scheduled, and tickets had already been sold. However, the event was reportedly postponed to March 27 without any public explanation.

Marx said subsequent reports suggested that representatives of both teams had not been adequately consulted or that no formal agreements had been reached regarding the match.

He said this raised concerns that the event may ultimately be cancelled.

“This blunder by the department does not reflect positively on their otherwise good track record and has created uncertainty about whether the event will actually take place,” Marx said.

Polokwane Review previously reported that Attie Buitendag, general manager of the Limpopo Blue Bulls, said the match was advertised without the necessary consultation.

The DA has called on both Maseko and the head of department, Veronica Mokgonyana, to clarify the true status of the match and provide the public with an official update.

Marx added that while the DA supports initiatives aimed at improving access to sport in Limpopo, such incidents should be avoided, and consequence management should follow if officials are found to be responsible.