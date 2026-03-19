Video: Gauteng teen wins double gold at major athletics competition

Chelsea van Dyk’s double gold at the Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) Track and Field Championships may read like routine dominance on paper, but beneath the surface lay a masterclass in control, confidence and calculated aggression, reports Benoni City Times.

The Benoni Northerns AC junior once again stamped her authority on the U16 girls’ 1 500m and 3 000m, dictating both races from the gun with a strategy that has become her trademark.

In both events, Van Dyk surged to the front early, stringing the field out and daring anyone to go with her.



Ofentse Mothapo and Tenishke Greyvensteyn tried in the 3 000m but couldn’t handle her pace and in the metric mile, no one could.

Chelsea van Dyk leads the U16 girls’ 3000m. Photo: Lebohang Pita

“I came here to run fast as it’s a fast track. I wanted to enjoy myself and have fun – and I did,” she said.



Her front-running approach, now a defining feature of her racing identity, was not always part of her arsenal.

“When I was younger, I was never a frontrunner, but it became natural to me. My coach gives me different strategies so I can adapt, but when it comes to running fast, I do what I’m comfortable with – and that’s what gets me where I need to be,” said Van Dyk.

That comfort in controlling races was evident across both distances.

In the 1 500m on Saturday, she broke the field early and steadily increased the tempo, leaving any challengers clinging on. By the bell, the race was effectively over, her finishing kick simply sealing an inevitable victory.

Chelsea van Dyk ahead of Ilse Louw and Milan Botha in the 1500m race. Photo: Lebohang Pita

The 3 000m on Friday told a similar story, albeit at a more measured pace.



“Yesterday was a slow race; just going through the motions. It was about going to the front, staying there and just running,” she said.

Yet dominating from the front comes with its own challenges. With no one pushing her, Van Dyk is often left battling the clock – and herself.



Chelsea van Dyk in control of the 3000m race. Ofentse Mothapo of Absa Running Club is behind her. Photo: Lebohang Pita

“It’s more difficult running alone. You have to beat what you’ve done before and not listen to the negative voice. It’s about knowing I can run fast and then doing it,” she said.

With the ASA age-group championships looming at Germiston Stadium, Van Dyk’s focus is on defending her titles and elevating her performances.

“I’ll definitely be defending my titles – going home with another two golds – and running fast,” she added.

Having already opened her season with a record-breaking steeplechase, she believes there is more to come.

“You never want to finish the season the same as last year. I just want to progress and be better,” said Van Dyk.

Crucial to that progression is a strong support system. Van Dyk acknowledged those behind her success.

“I want to say thank you to my parents, coach and teammates. I don’t think they understand how appreciative I am. And also thank you to God. I wouldn’t be doing this without Him,” she added.

Watch video here:

@benonicitytimes Benoni Northerns Athletic Club athlete Chelsea van Dyk started her season in style after smashing thru national U16 1500 steeplechase record during the first CGA open track and field league meeting at Germiston Stadium. Read full story on https://www.citizen.co.za/benoni-city-times/news-headlines/2026/02/03/van-dyk-opens-season-with-sa-record/ ♬ original sound – Benoni City Times

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