Power failure forces early end to 1Day Cup clash in Potchefstroom

A power failure due to a faulty cable caused the Cricket South Africa (CSA)1Day Cup match between the NWU North West Dragons and Western Province to end in a no result yesterday, reports Potchefstroom Herald.



An enthralling contest was ended prematurely due to bad light after the floodlights failed to turn on. The umpires took the players off the field with Western Province on 29/1 after 4.4 overs, chasing the Dragons’ total of 270/6.

North West Cricket CEO Ismail Minty confirmed that the power failure was due to a faulty cable supplying power to Dennepark, the High Performance Centre and the JB Marks Oval.



Furthermore, the backup generator was also faulty, which further compounded the situation.



It was a frustrating moment for the Dragons, who were on course to pick up four points for victory and will now have to settle for two points from the no-result finish. This is the second time that the Dragons have seen a home match end prematurely after their clash against the Lions also ended in a no result due to rain.

Wihan Lubbe hitting a boundary in his 105. Photo: Wouter Pienaar.

Earlier, Dragons captain Wihan Lubbe scored a superb century for his team, which formed the backbone of their total of 270/6. Lubbe’s 105 (119 balls) was the standout performance for his side.

He came in with the score on 9/2 after both openers, Meeka-eel Prince and Ludwich Schuld, were dismissed caught at slip off the bowling of Dane Paterson (2/43). Lubbe and Janneman Malan (26 off 42 balls) steadied the innings to 44/3, but it was a 111-run partnership with Dominic Hendricks (47 off 62 balls) that gave the Dragons stability and momentum.

Dominic Hendricks made a tidy 47 with the bat. Photo: Wouter Pienaar.

Lubbe continued to play some glorious shots as he reached his century, scoring nine boundaries in the process. Lesiba Ngoepe (31 off 26 balls) and Ruan de Swardt (31* off 28 balls) once again showed their value in the middle order.



The Dragons are now on 14 points in fourth place on the table after picking up two points. The Titans are also on 14 points in third place.



These two sides will face off on Sunday at SuperSport Park in Centurion at 10:00 in a virtual quarter-final match-up to decide who will qualify to play in the eliminator against the Warriors or Lions.

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