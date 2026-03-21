Banned organiser pushes R1m Mpumalanga Marathon despite R5m debt

He owes more than R5m, faces a criminal fraud charge, and is banned from ever organising a marathon.

Despite this, Caleb Lekhuleni is once again promoting his ‘new’ 2026 Mpumalanga ‘R1m’ marathon, reports Lowvelder.

In 2024, two world-renowned marathon runners – Jobo Khatoane of Lesotho’s Maxed Elite Club and Ethiopia’s Tadu Nare, the men’s and women’s winners – never received their prize money of R1m each.

Lekhuleni made headlines that October when runners and suppliers were left unpaid.

Plans for 2026 event

Last week, Lekhuleni told Lowvelder that plans for this year’s race are progressing well, with numerous sponsors lined up.

“I cannot disclose the date of the event or which sponsors will be on board until I sort out everything,” he said.

When asked about the outstanding 2024 prize money, he claimed to have sponsors who will cover the costs of the previous event.

2024 marathon

The 2024 marathon was organised under the auspices of local marathon club Born to Win.

At the time, Lowvelder reported how Lekhuleni allegedly misled his organising committee, pretending he had received millions to host the event.

Investigations revealed he had no financial backers or sponsorship and never placed funds into a trust account as claimed.

Legal action and bans

A class action was launched by at least 15 runners. Both Athletics Mpumalanga and Athletics South Africa have refused to authorise any event involving Lekhuleni.

In March 2025, a fraud case was opened by Abigale Davis of marathon promotion company Unity Technologies.

“I was stuck in an embarrassing situation as I had found suppliers for the event,” Davis said. She paid thousands from her own funds to cover supplier costs.

Prize money still unpaid

Speaking from Addis Ababa, Nare’s manager Belay Alemayehu confirmed that neither Nare nor Khatoane has received their prize money.

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