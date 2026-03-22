Watch: Mass brawl at LIV Golf event in Steyn City

While South Africa’s tee-off of LIV Golf in the country proved to be a success, so much so that it has been confirmed the popular event will return to Mzansi next year, a mass brawl has stolen the show.

The event, played at The Club within the ultra-luxury lifestyle estate of Steyn City in Midrand, drew more than 100 000 fans to this week’s debut from Thursday until today.

Action was not just seen on the greens. Social media is abuzz with videos of a physical altercation that broke out at the event.

It has been confirmed that the brawl happened at 20:00 on Thursday already and, it is suspected that alcohol was involved.

“Gauteng traffic wardens and private security personnel posted outside the perimeter of the welcome centre restored order when they stopped an altercation among a group of seemingly intoxicated individuals involved in a brawl,” says police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

Incident outside venue perimeter

The fight happened before the entrance of the search area. Muridili could not confirm what led to the fight, but says the matter was reported to the venue operational centre.

“The affected individuals opted not to register a case of assault,” she says, adding that all of them were removed from the Steyn City property. It is believed that no serious injuries were sustained.

Muridili explains the event was closely monitored through the Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, which co-ordinates provincial law enforcement and intelligence to ensure safety at major sporting and recreational events.

Media queries have been sent to LIV Golf, the Department of Sport and Steyn City. Their comment will be provided once received.

Warning: The following video contains strong language and may upset sensitive viewers

Watch the video:

American Bryson DeChambeau won his second consecutive LIV Golf individual title.

His side, the Crushers GC, beat home favorite Southern Guards GC by one stroke for the team title.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.