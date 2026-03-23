Cyclist (77) finishes 40th Cape Town Cycle Tour

Gilles Quevauvilliers celebrated his 40th Cape Town Cycle Tour alongside his son, overcoming tough conditions with support from the crowd and a lifelong love of cycling, reports Northglen News.



At 77 years old, Gilles Quevauvilliers has added another remarkable chapter to his cycling journey after completing his 40th edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour earlier this month.

For the veteran cyclist, the milestone ride was made even more special by family support from across the globe. His son Gilbert travelled from Australia to take part in the race alongside him, sharing in the achievement of the landmark.

Despite limited preparation due to unpredictable weather – with training often disrupted by rain or extreme heat – Quevauvilliers pushed through the demanding conditions on race day.

Riders faced a challenging mix of rain, wind and heat along the route, factors that slowed the pace and triggered cramps for the seasoned cyclist. Yet the atmosphere along the course carried him through.

“The supporters along the entire route were incredible. People you’ve never met before are shouting encouragement. You almost forget that you’re pedalling because the energy is so uplifting,” said Quevauvilliers.

He described the experience as emotional, especially as he rode in memory of family and friends who have passed on over the years.

“It was a beautiful time. I often think about departed friends and family when I ride, and this one was in their memory too,” Quevauvilliers said.

“Cycling keeps people disciplined. It keeps you going,” he added.

Quevauvilliers completed the race without a puncture or mishap – something he described as a blessing.

“I’m proud of what I’ve done,” he said.

His milestone ride was also made possible through support from Neil Abbott, owner of The Cycle Specialist, who lent him a new bicycle as part of his sponsorship for the special occasion.

Cycling clearly runs in the family.



Quevauvilliers said both his son and grandson share the passion, with his grandson currently cycling competitively in Australia.

Although he believes the 40th tour may mark the end of his traditional rides, Quevauvilliers isn’t ruling out another appearance.

“I think it might be my last one but if I do consider next year’s tour, it would only be on an e-bike. At 77, one needs to be careful and not overdo the exercise,” said Quevauvilliers.

For now, Quevauvilliers hopes his achievement inspires others to stay active and pursue their goals, no matter their age.

“People still come up and ask if I’m going at it again. If my story motivates even one person to keep moving and keep trying, then it’s worth it,” he said.

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