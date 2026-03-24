Vaal duo ready to shine as Bafana Bafana prepare for world cup

Two local soccer stars have once again put the Vaal on the map.



Sharpeville’s own Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi have been named in the 23-man Bafana Bafana squad for two upcoming international friendlies, reports Sedibeng Ster.

National coach Hugo Broos selected the pair for the matches against Panama, scheduled for Friday at Moses Mabhida Stadium and March 31 at DHL Stadium.

These games are vital preparation for the Fifa World Cup 2026.

Mofokeng and Moremi have been outstanding for Orlando Pirates.

Their performances are the main reason why the club currently sits second in the Betway Premiership League.

Mofokeng and Moremi are two of the most talked-about youngsters in PSL at the moment, their call-up to the national team comes as no surprise to their fans.

Sedibeng Ster Sport has no doubt that if their current form continues, the duo looks set to represent South Africa in the world cup.

This will be great news for the Vaal football fraternity; the last player from the Vaal to feature in a world cup was former captain Aaron ‘Mbazo’ Mokoena during the 2010 tournament.

Mokoena still holds the record as the most-capped Bafana Bafana player, a milestone that remains unbeaten. To make it even more interesting, he was the youngest player for Bafana Bafana in the 1998 African Cup of Nations hosted by Burkina Faso.

Now, with Mofokeng and Moremi entering the fold at such a young age, the soccer community in the Vaal is hopeful that these two can achieve even greater things on the world stage.

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