Your guide to Easter schoolboy rugby fixtures

Several schools around the country will again put on Easter weekend sports festivals from tomorrow with the focus on rugby and hockey, but netball, squash, football and tennis and other sports will also be played, reports The Citizen.

Up in Joburg the three traditional Easter weekend festivals will take place at St Stithians, KES and St John’s.

The focus will again be on schoolboy rugby, with matches to be played at some schools on Thursday, Saturday and Monday.

A number of schoolboy teams from abroad will also be in action at the festivals, with sides touring from the UK and Australia.

Several top schools have been in action at the Noord-Suid tournament at Affies in Pretoria over the last weekend and into today and some of them will thus not be involved in the Joburg Easter weekend festivals.

Bloemfontein’s Grey College, however, who played at Affies, will have their first and second XVs in action on Thursday at St John’s.



Here then are all the fixtures for the rugby festivals in Joburg this Easter.

St Stithians

Thursday

8:30: Hartpury XV (England) vs Windhoek

9:40: St Stithians vs St John’s (Harare)

10:50: Mzwandile Mali XV vs Clifton

12:00: St Charles vs Northcliff

13:10: Kempton Park vs Pietersburg

14.20: Hartpury (England) vs Middleburg

15:30: Garsfontein vs Wynberg

Saturday

8:30: Hartpury XV (England) vs Mzwandile Mali XV

9:40: St Charles vs Kempton Park

10:50: St John’s Harare vs Clifton

12:OO: Windhoek vs Northcliff

13:10: Hartpury (England) vs Garsfontein

14:20: Pietersburg vs Middleburg

15:30: St Stithians vs Wynberg

Monday

10:10: Windhoek vs Mzwandile Mali XV

11:20: Hartpury (England) vs Northcliff

12:30: Garsfontein vs Kempton Park

13:40: Pietersburg vs St John’s Harare

King Edward VII

Saturday

9:00: Worcester Gim vs Hudson Park

10:15: Eldoraigne vs Pearson

11:30: Northwood vs Marlow

12:45: Cranbrook (Aust) vs Dale

14:00: Noordheuwel vs Queens

15:15: KES vs St Andrew’s

Monday

9:00: Eldoraigne vs Hudson Park

10:15: Worcester Gim vs Dale

11:30: Noordheuwel vs Marlow

12:45: Cranbrook vs Pearson

14:00: Northwood vs St Andrew’s

15:15: KES vs Queen’s

St John’s

Thursday

10.10: Grey College 2nd XV Cherries vs Noordheuwel 2nd XV

11:20: Golden Lions Invitation XV vs Welkom Gim

12:30: St Alban’s vs St Joseph’s Nudgee College 2nd XV (Aust)

13:40: St Benedict’s vs Graeme

14.50: Kingswood vs St David’s Marist Inanda

16:00: Monument vs Westlake Boys High

17:10: St Joseph’s Nudgee College 1st XV (Aust) vs Grey College 1st XV

19:10: Hilton vs Nelspruit

20:20: Bishops vs St John’s

Saturday

9:30: St David’s Marist Inanda vs Randburg

10:40: St Joseph’s Nudgee College 2nd XV vs St Benedict’s

11:50: Nelspruit vs St Alban’s

13:00: Monument vs Kingswood

14:10: St John’s vs Golden Lions Invitational

15:20: Graeme vs Bishops

17:30: Welkom Gim vs Westlake Boys High

18:40: Hilton vs St Joseph’s Nudgee College 1st XV

Monday

10:00 Queens vs Noordheuwel (U16)

12:00: King Edward VII vs Lions (U16)

13:00: St David’s Preparatory vs St Benedict’s Preparatory (U13)

14:00: St John’s vs Randburg (U16)

15:00: St Peter’s Boys’ Prep vs WHPS (U13)

16:00: Westlake Boys High 1st XV vs Randburg 1st XV (U19)

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