Your guide to Easter schoolboy rugby fixtures
Rugby teams touring from the UK and Australia are set to participate in the three traditional Easter festivals in Johannesburg this weekend.
Several schools around the country will again put on Easter weekend sports festivals from tomorrow with the focus on rugby and hockey, but netball, squash, football and tennis and other sports will also be played, reports The Citizen.
Up in Joburg the three traditional Easter weekend festivals will take place at St Stithians, KES and St John’s.
The focus will again be on schoolboy rugby, with matches to be played at some schools on Thursday, Saturday and Monday.
A number of schoolboy teams from abroad will also be in action at the festivals, with sides touring from the UK and Australia.
Several top schools have been in action at the Noord-Suid tournament at Affies in Pretoria over the last weekend and into today and some of them will thus not be involved in the Joburg Easter weekend festivals.
Bloemfontein’s Grey College, however, who played at Affies, will have their first and second XVs in action on Thursday at St John’s.
Here then are all the fixtures for the rugby festivals in Joburg this Easter.
St Stithians
Thursday
8:30: Hartpury XV (England) vs Windhoek
9:40: St Stithians vs St John’s (Harare)
10:50: Mzwandile Mali XV vs Clifton
12:00: St Charles vs Northcliff
13:10: Kempton Park vs Pietersburg
14.20: Hartpury (England) vs Middleburg
15:30: Garsfontein vs Wynberg
Saturday
8:30: Hartpury XV (England) vs Mzwandile Mali XV
9:40: St Charles vs Kempton Park
10:50: St John’s Harare vs Clifton
12:OO: Windhoek vs Northcliff
13:10: Hartpury (England) vs Garsfontein
14:20: Pietersburg vs Middleburg
15:30: St Stithians vs Wynberg
Monday
10:10: Windhoek vs Mzwandile Mali XV
11:20: Hartpury (England) vs Northcliff
12:30: Garsfontein vs Kempton Park
13:40: Pietersburg vs St John’s Harare
King Edward VII
Saturday
9:00: Worcester Gim vs Hudson Park
10:15: Eldoraigne vs Pearson
11:30: Northwood vs Marlow
12:45: Cranbrook (Aust) vs Dale
14:00: Noordheuwel vs Queens
15:15: KES vs St Andrew’s
Monday
9:00: Eldoraigne vs Hudson Park
10:15: Worcester Gim vs Dale
11:30: Noordheuwel vs Marlow
12:45: Cranbrook vs Pearson
14:00: Northwood vs St Andrew’s
15:15: KES vs Queen’s
St John’s
Thursday
10.10: Grey College 2nd XV Cherries vs Noordheuwel 2nd XV
11:20: Golden Lions Invitation XV vs Welkom Gim
12:30: St Alban’s vs St Joseph’s Nudgee College 2nd XV (Aust)
13:40: St Benedict’s vs Graeme
14.50: Kingswood vs St David’s Marist Inanda
16:00: Monument vs Westlake Boys High
17:10: St Joseph’s Nudgee College 1st XV (Aust) vs Grey College 1st XV
19:10: Hilton vs Nelspruit
20:20: Bishops vs St John’s
Saturday
9:30: St David’s Marist Inanda vs Randburg
10:40: St Joseph’s Nudgee College 2nd XV vs St Benedict’s
11:50: Nelspruit vs St Alban’s
13:00: Monument vs Kingswood
14:10: St John’s vs Golden Lions Invitational
15:20: Graeme vs Bishops
17:30: Welkom Gim vs Westlake Boys High
18:40: Hilton vs St Joseph’s Nudgee College 1st XV
Monday
10:00 Queens vs Noordheuwel (U16)
12:00: King Edward VII vs Lions (U16)
13:00: St David’s Preparatory vs St Benedict’s Preparatory (U13)
14:00: St John’s vs Randburg (U16)
15:00: St Peter’s Boys’ Prep vs WHPS (U13)
16:00: Westlake Boys High 1st XV vs Randburg 1st XV (U19)
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