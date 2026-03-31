Easter schoolboy rugby festivals: All the fixtures

Here are all the rugby fixtures for the three traditional Easter schoolboy festivals taking place in Joburg this weekend.

Several schools around the country will again put on Easter weekend sports festivals from Wednesday with the focus on rugby and hockey, but netball, squash, football and tennis and other sports will also be played.

Up in Joburg the three traditional Easter weekend festivals will take place at St Stithians, KES and St John’s.

The focus will again be on schoolboy rugby, with matches to be played at some schools on Thursday, Saturday and Monday.

A number of schoolboy teams from abroad will also be in action at the festivals, with sides touring from the UK and Australia.

Several top schools have been in action at the Noord-Suid tournament at Affies in Pretoria over the last weekend and into Tuesday and some of them will thus not be involved in the Joburg Easter weekend festivals.

Bloemfontein’s Grey College, however, who played at Affies, will have their first and second XVs in action on Thursday at St John’s.

Here then are all the fixtures for the rugby festivals in Joburg this Easter.

St Stithians

Thursday

8.30am: Hartpury XV (England) v Windhoek, 9.40am: St Stithians v St John’s (Harare), 10.50am: Mzwandile Mali XV v Clifton, 12pm: St Charles v Northcliff, 1.10pm: Kempton Park v Pietersburg, 2.20pm: Hartpury (England) v Middleburg, 3.30pm: Garsfontein v Wynberg

Saturday

8.30am: Hartpury XV (England) v Mzwandile Mali XV, 9.40am: St Charles v Kempton Park, 10.50am: St John’s Harare v Clifton, 12pm: Windhoek v Northcliff, 1.10pm: Hartpury (England) v Garsfontein, 2.20pm: Pietersburg v Middleburg, 3.30pm: St Stithians v Wynberg

Monday

10.10am: Windhoek v Mzwandile Mali XV, 11.20am: Hartpury (England) v Northcliff, 12.30pm: Garsfontein v Kempton Park, 1.40pm: Pietersburg v St John’s Harare

King Edward VII

Saturday

9am: Worcester Gim v Hudson Park, 10.15am: Eldoraigne v Pearson, 11.30am: Northwood v Marlow, 12.45pm: Cranbrook (Aust) v Dale, 2pm: Noordheuwel v Queens, 3.15pm: KES v St Andrew’s

Monday

9am: Eldoraigne v Hudson Park, 10.15am: Worcester Gim v Dale, 11.30am: Noordheuwel v Marlow, 12.45pm: Cranbrook v Pearson, 2pm: Northwood v St Andrew’s, 3.15pm: KES v Queen’s

St John’s

Thursday

10.10am: Grey College 2nd XV Cherries v Noordheuwel 2nd XV, 11.20am: Golden Lions Invitation XV v Welkom Gim, 12.30pm: St Alban’s v St Joseph’s Nudgee College 2nd XV (Aust), 1.40pm: St Benedict’s v Graeme, 2.50pm: Kingswood v St David’s Marist Inanda, 4pm: Monument v Westlake Boys High, 5.10pm: St Joseph’s Nudgee College 1st XV (Aust) v Grey College 1st XV, 7.10pm: Hilton v Nelspruit, 8.20pm: Bishops v St John’s

Saturday

9.30am: St David’s Marist Inanda v Randburg, 10.40am: St Joseph’s Nudgee College 2nd XV v St Benedict’s,11.50am: Nelspruit v St Alban’s, 1pm: Monument v Kingswood, 2.10pm: St John’s v Golden Lions Invitational, 3.20pm: Graeme v Bishops, 5.30pm: Welkom Gim v Westlake Boys High, 6.40pm: Hilton v St Joseph’s Nudgee College 1st XV

Monday

10am: Queens v Noordheuwel (U16), 12pm: King Edward VII v Lions (U16), 1pm: St David’s Preparatory v St Benedict’s Preparatory (U13), 2pm: St John’s v Randburg (U16), 3pm: St Peter’s Boys’ Prep v WHPS (U13), 4pm: Westlake Boys High 1st XV v Randburg 1st XV (U19)