Uncertainty surrounds national schools’ athletics championship

Uncertainty continues to surround the 2026 South African National High/LSEN Schools Athletics Championship following conflicting communication about the event’s venue and status, reports Graaff-Reinet Advertiser.



In a letter yesterday, from the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, it was said that the championship has been postponed indefinitely.



According to the letter, the Western Cape department was initially informed on March 18 by the national Department of Sport, Arts and Culture that the event would take place in Rustenburg from April 8 to 11.

Based on this, all logistical arrangements, including transport, accommodation and catering were finalised.

However, on Wednesday, the province was informed that the Royal Bafokeng Stadium would no longer be available, with the event potentially moving to Pretoria or Potchefstroom.

Revised travel plans were subsequently considered, which would have required athletes and officials to travel between 220km and 290km daily from Rustenburg to alternative venues.

The following day, national authorities confirmed that the championships had been postponed indefinitely due to the unavailability of the stadium.

Provinces were instructed to halt all logistical arrangements, with a new date and venue to be communicated at a later stage.

The department acknowledged the inconvenience caused and urged stakeholders to inform schools, athletes, coaches and parents.



Despite this, further communication circulated to parents indicated that discussions were ongoing and that the event could still be hosted at Pilditch Stadium in Pretoria.

Clarity on this possibility is expected following continued engagements between organisers and stakeholders.

The mixed messaging has left many athletes, parents and officials uncertain, with preparations already well under way for what is one of the country’s premier school athletics events.

Authorities have indicated that further updates will be shared as soon as a final decision on the championship’s future is made.

The championship refers specifically to the high school event, as the primary schools’ championships have already taken place.

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