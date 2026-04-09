Brakpan learner with cerebral palsy wins national para-powerlifting gold again

Duncan Theunissen (18), a learner of Muriel Brand School in Brakpan, took gold at the recent South African Sports Association for the Physically Disabled national championships in Stellenbosch.

Brakpan Herald reports this marks the second consecutive year Duncan has secured gold. He competes in the bench press discipline. Alongside his second gold medal, he was also named best junior para-powerlifter, making his school and his mother, Charlene Theunissen, extremely proud.

The championships were held from March 27-31.

Early diagnosis and medical journey

Duncan was diagnosed with cerebral palsy (CP) at the age of two and could not walk until he underwent major surgery at six.

“Two months after surgery, Duncan took his first steps. Life was not always easy for Duncan. There were many hospital visits when he was younger, as he has a balance problem due to the CP,” says Theunissen.

She says he will always need physiotherapy. “He is in constant pain, but nothing stops him. He started powerlifting because he was bullied for being a big boy when he was younger.”

Daily training and discipline

Duncan trains every day of the week, and his biggest inspiration is Chris Bumstead, a retired Canadian bodybuilder.

He trains at Hoërskool Hugenote’s gym. “Every morning, he is there at 04:30. On Sundays, he bench presses at home,” adds Theunissen.

Family pride and future goals

She explains ‘there is no feeling in this world to explain how proud we are of Duncan’.

“To be told your son might never walk, and to see him become a para-powerlifter. Now his biggest dream is to start driving a car, which can only be an automatic vehicle.

“His determination, resilience and strength have not only changed his own life, but continue to inspire those around him.

“I believe his story could bring others hope and encouragement, especially those facing similar challenges.”

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