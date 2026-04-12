Comrades runners called to support SANParks Honorary Rangers campaign

The KZN region of the South African National Parks (SANParks) Honorary Rangers (SHR) is working to raise a targeted R1.5m from this year’s Comrades Marathon Association’s Amabeadibeadi Race4Charity campaign.

Rising Sun reports that last year, the Comrades Marathon community of runners and supporters helped raise over R1.5m for the SANParks Honorary Rangers through the Comrades Race4Charity Drive, funding critical conservation support across South Africa’s national parks.

Comrades community backs conservation

Following severe flooding in Kruger National Park earlier this year, the iconic park has seen extensive damage to roads, bridges, tourist infrastructure, operational facilities and activities.

Several K9 unit kennels were damaged, placing additional strain on teams that rely on highly trained dogs to track poachers, locate contraband wildlife products and support ranger patrols. These canine units are widely regarded as one of the most effective tools in protecting endangered species.

Funds support anti-poaching efforts

This year, funds raised through the SHR Comrades Marathon Race4Charity and Amabeadibeadi campaign will continue to support anti-poaching and conservation efforts in Kruger National Park and other parks managed by SANParks.

Last year, funds raised by runners through Race4Charity helped renovate and upgrade anti-poaching facilities, K9 unit kennels and the training of new K9 anti-poaching dogs. Two dogs, a Bloodhound called Yoris and a Bloodhound cross named Khargi, were purchased for tracking in Kruger National Park.

Wildlife monitoring and protection equipment was also purchased for Mountain Zebra National Park in the Eastern Cape.

In the Western Cape, the K9 unit at Table Mountain National Park was renovated and upgraded, while in Richtersveld National Park, security cameras were installed to protect endangered succulents threatened by poaching.

Funds were also donated to the organisation’s Embrace National Project, which supports rangers on the frontline of conservation through trauma and stress management programmes and life skills training.

How runners and supporters can get involved

In 2026, Comrades supporters and runners can get involved in several ways.

Runners already registered for the Comrades Marathon on June 14 can sign up for Race4Charity and select SANParks Honorary Rangers as their fundraising charity of choice, then encourage friends, family and supporters to sponsor their run.

Supporters can also sponsor runners directly via the Race4Charity website.

Other ways to help include buying Comrades Toyota Win-A-Car Competition tickets to stand a chance to win a Toyota Corolla Cross or purchasing Amabeadibeadi merchandise from SHR volunteers.

“Every contribution helps to protect South Africa’s National Parks,” says KZN regional committee chairperson Gavin Abel.

For more information about the SANParks Honorary Rangers, visit their website or email Comrades@sanparksvolunteers.org to join the SHR Race4Charity team.

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