Protea archer secures gold at national competition

Protea archer Grietjie Poolman is gearing up for the World Field Archery Championship in the US following a haul of gold medals at recent national events.

According to a report in the Springs Advertiser, the championship takes place in Yankton, South Dakota, from July 26 to August 1.

Poolman, the head coach of Dynamic Archery, has enjoyed a significant wave of success.

During the South African National Field Archery Championships in Bloemfontein, held from March 20–22, she secured a gold medal after three days of competition.

Days later, she competed across various categories at the 76th South African National Championships and the fourth Southern Regional Championships 2026 (part of the African region).

She secured gold medals in the Compound Women 50+, Compound Mixed Team 50+ alongside partner Patrick Roux, and the Compound Women 50+ Southern Region events.

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