Hong Kong Sevens: Blitzboks run riot to reach final

The Blitzboks produced a superb display to defeat rivals New Zealand in their Hong Kong Sevens semi-final this morning, reports SA Rugby Magazine.

Looking to win the Hong Kong tournament for the first time, South Africa triumphed 26-14, having led 14-0 at half-time.

Only two late converted scores gave New Zealand some respectability after the Blitzboks had surged into a 26-0 lead.

South Africa will face Spain or Argentina in the final (13:14 SA time).

In an epic and physically exhausting opening, the Blitzboks defence held firm in the face of relentless New Zealand attacks.

With less than two minutes remaining in the first spell, the Blitzboks broke from deep, and Tristan Leyds ran in to score from halfway and kicked the conversion.

From the restart, New Zealand were reduced to six players when Roderick Solo was yellow carded for a late challenge on Selwyn Davids as he kicked through.

The Blitzboks made the extra man count as they swung the ball from side to side before Sebastiaan Jobb crossed for a crucial score after the hooter. Davids landed the conversion.

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The Blitzboks kept their foot on the accelerator after the break, with Shilton van Wyk and Ryan Oosthuizen dotting down.

Akuila Rokolisoa and Michael Manson then scored late consolation tries for New Zealand.

The Hong Kong event forms the opening leg of the SVNS World Championship. It will be followed by tournaments in Valladolid in Spain and Bordeaux in France to crown the world champions.