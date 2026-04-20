It is a miracle, says mom as son wakes from serious injury at Puma trials

Prayer chains were swiftly set in motion on Friday evening after a young Nkangala rugby player, Wakhe Skosana (13), was seriously injured during the Puma U13 trials at Hoërskool Middelburg.

According to Middelburg Observer, the incident occurred during the trials, where Nkangala’s U12 and U13 teams were competing against sides from the Gert Sibande and Ehlanzeni regions.

Wakhe reportedly felt unwell after a tackle during play. He managed to get up and seek assistance from paramedics of Legacy Ambulance Services, who were on stand-by at the field. He was shortly thereafter transported to Life Midmed Hospital.

After being stabilised, he was transferred to Life Cosmos Hospital, where he underwent surgery later that same night.

Surgery and signs of recovery

According to his mother, Nomusa Skosana, doctors discovered bleeding on the brain. She confirmed that the operation was successful and that her son initially showed encouraging signs of responsiveness.

“He is squeezing our hands when we speak to him,” she said.

In a remarkable development yesterday afternoon, Nomusa shared joyful news from the hospital: “It is a miracle! He woke up and asked for water!”

Wakhe remains under close observation in the ICU at Life Cosmos Hospital.

Community support and gratitude

The Middelburg Junior Rugby Club, widely known as the Kwaggas, took to social media on Friday evening to call on the community to join prayer chains from 20:00. Following the surgery, the club also confirmed that the procedure had been successful.

Skosana expressed deep gratitude to all those who have supported her son during this difficult time. She specifically thanked CT Mostert from Laerskool Middelburg who stayed with the family at the hospital throughout and remained present until the operation was completed.

She also extended heartfelt thanks to Jakes van der Merwe of the Kwaggas, the Nkangala coaching staff, the coaches and players of the Laerskool Middelburg first team, and the wider Middelburg community for their overwhelming support and prayers.

Special appreciation was also directed to Bishop Moses Magagula of Lighthouse Christian Church for his spiritual support and prayers during the crisis.

She further thanked the paramedics from Legacy Ambulance Services who transported Wakhe to Midmed, as well as ER24, who assisted with his transfer to eMalahleni. Appreciation was also extended to the doctors and medical staff at both hospitals for their care and professionalism.

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