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Loskop Marathon: Charles Jiyane claims historic sixth title as Irvette van Zyl defends crown [videos]

Returning champions Jiyane and Van Zyl proved their dominance once again, securing top podium positions in a display of experience and control.

52 seconds ago
Carmia Jansen van Vuuren 1 minute read
Loskop Marathon winners Charles Jiyane and Irvette van Zyl. Photos: Middelburg Observer

It was another commanding performance at the Loskop Marathon as last year’s winners reclaimed the top spots, reports the Middelburg Observer.

Charles Jiyane powered to victory in a provisional time of 2:50:00, while Olympian Irvette van Zyl was the first woman to cross the finish line.

@middelburgobserver KYK | Irvette vat die Loskop Marathon Vroue-afdeling Lees meer: https://www.citizen.co.za/middelburg-observer/sport/2026/04/25/irvette-van-zyl-wen-loskop-weer/ #middelburgobserver #mpumalanga #caxtonnetworknews #middelburg #loskop ♬ original sound – MiddelburgObserver

 

Jiyane negotiated the route with confidence and composure, adding a sixth win to his already impressive Loskop record and cementing his legacy as one of the most dominant runners in the event’s history.

@middelburgobserver WATCH | King of Loskop – Charles Jiyane claims 6th Loskop Marathon title Read more: https://www.citizen.co.za/middelburg-observer/sport/2026/04/25/king-of-loskop-charles-jiyane-claims-6th-loskop-marathon-title/ #middelburgobserver #mpumalanga #middelburg #caxtonnetworknews #loskopmarathon ♬ original sound – MiddelburgObserver

Van Zyl ran a controlled race, delivering an impressive performance through the challenging Kranspoort Pass to secure her second consecutive win.

Irvette van Zyl during the race. Photo: Gerhard Rheeder
52 seconds ago
Carmia Jansen van Vuuren 1 minute read

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Carmia Jansen van Vuuren

Carmia is an up-and-coming junior journalist at the Middelburg Observer. She has a burning passion for creative writing and poetry. She is a qualified language educator but fiercely enjoys the challenges that writing and reporting offer. Her focus spreads over different fields, including human interest, hard news, investigative reporting, and sports.

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