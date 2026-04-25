Loskop Marathon: Charles Jiyane claims historic sixth title as Irvette van Zyl defends crown [videos]

It was another commanding performance at the Loskop Marathon as last year’s winners reclaimed the top spots, reports the Middelburg Observer.

Charles Jiyane powered to victory in a provisional time of 2:50:00, while Olympian Irvette van Zyl was the first woman to cross the finish line.

Jiyane negotiated the route with confidence and composure, adding a sixth win to his already impressive Loskop record and cementing his legacy as one of the most dominant runners in the event’s history.

Van Zyl ran a controlled race, delivering an impressive performance through the challenging Kranspoort Pass to secure her second consecutive win.