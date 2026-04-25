Network Sport
Loskop Marathon: Charles Jiyane claims historic sixth title as Irvette van Zyl defends crown [videos]
Returning champions Jiyane and Van Zyl proved their dominance once again, securing top podium positions in a display of experience and control.
It was another commanding performance at the Loskop Marathon as last year’s winners reclaimed the top spots, reports the Middelburg Observer.
Charles Jiyane powered to victory in a provisional time of 2:50:00, while Olympian Irvette van Zyl was the first woman to cross the finish line.
@middelburgobserver KYK | Irvette vat die Loskop Marathon Vroue-afdeling Lees meer: https://www.citizen.co.za/middelburg-observer/sport/2026/04/25/irvette-van-zyl-wen-loskop-weer/ #middelburgobserver #mpumalanga #caxtonnetworknews #middelburg #loskop ♬ original sound – MiddelburgObserver
Jiyane negotiated the route with confidence and composure, adding a sixth win to his already impressive Loskop record and cementing his legacy as one of the most dominant runners in the event’s history.
@middelburgobserver WATCH | King of Loskop – Charles Jiyane claims 6th Loskop Marathon title Read more: https://www.citizen.co.za/middelburg-observer/sport/2026/04/25/king-of-loskop-charles-jiyane-claims-6th-loskop-marathon-title/ #middelburgobserver #mpumalanga #middelburg #caxtonnetworknews #loskopmarathon ♬ original sound – MiddelburgObserver
Van Zyl ran a controlled race, delivering an impressive performance through the challenging Kranspoort Pass to secure her second consecutive win.