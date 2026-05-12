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Millions spent as Bophelong Stadium falls into ruin

Overgrown grass and rusting stands have left a sports facility in Emfuleni unusable, despite significant funds having been allocated for upgrades.

5 hours ago
Sifiso Jimta 1 minute read
Rusted spectator stands and tall grass inside the stadium. Photo: Sifiso Jimta

The Bophelong Stadium was supposed to be a source of pride for residents, but has instead turned into a heartbreaking sight for sore eyes, reports Sedibeng Ster.

Although R3.2m has already been spent on a major revamp and a further R2.2m has been set aside for the current financial year, the facility remains in a shocking state of decay.

Those who look behind the precast walls are met with a scene of total neglect.

The soccer pitch is hidden under tall grass, while the spectator stands have been left to rust.

The multi-purpose courts are overgrown with weeds, and pathways have become waterlogged. Nearby, the toilets and changing rooms sit in a derelict condition, rendering the entire site unusable for the community.

Speaking to Ster, DA’s mayoral candidate Kingsol Chabalala said the people of Emfuleni were promised a functional Bophelong Stadium.

“Instead, they’ve been handed a symbol of neglect. A facility that is unsafe, unusable, and completely disconnected from the needs of the community it was meant to serve,” he said.

Chabalala argued that this is more than just a simple mistake, calling it a total failure of leadership.

“While residents struggle with unemployment, deteriorating infrastructure, and a lack of opportunities for youth development, millions have been poured into a project that delivers nothing. No sport, no community upliftment, no return on investment,” he said.

Chabalala said he believes every rand of public money must work for the people.

According to records provided to the Gauteng Legislature, the municipal manager, April Ntuli, confirmed that the municipality has paid out over R3.5m including VAT, for the refurbishment work.

Despite this high cost, there is little to show for the investment.

The local municipality spokesperson was contacted for comment regarding the ongoing state of the stadium. They did not respond.

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5 hours ago
Sifiso Jimta 1 minute read

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Sifiso Jimta

Sifiso Jimta is a journalist at the Sedibeng Ster.

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