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Reshuffle for school rugby clash in Potchefstroom

After decades of rivalry, HTS Potchefstroom will not face Potchefstroom High School for Boys in this year’s Classic Clash.

18 hours ago
Wouter Pienaar 1 minute read
Potch Boys High will face off against HTS Klerksdorp in the 2026 Classic Clash. Photo: Supplied

For the first time ever Potchefstroom High School for Boys will face off against HTS Klerksdorp as part of the Classic Clash on May 30 at Boys High, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

Previously, Potch Boys High and HTS Potchefstroom have had an ongoing rugby rivalry dating back decades.

This year, there will be no Classic Clash between Boys High and HTS Potch. It is believed that this is due to the HTS Potch not having teams across all age groups to compete against.

According to Potch Boys High Sports Director, Mohau Mohlaleli, FNB as the main sponsor, wanted a Classic Clash where all age groups could compete and where only two schools are present.

HTS Potch and Boys High during the 2024 Classic Clash. This year HTS Potch will not compete in the Classic Clash. Photo: Supplied

The decision was made that HTS Klerksdorp would be used as an opponent for Boys High, as a Classic Clash can’t be between three schools.

Matches are set to start at 08:00. Entry for individuals will be R10 and R30 for vehicles.

The Potch Herald spoke to the principal of HTS Potch, Alpheus Ketshabile, who stated that he would like to arrange a meeting with the Herald to provide further insight into the matter.

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18 hours ago
Wouter Pienaar 1 minute read

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Wouter Pienaar

Wouter Pienaar is the editor of the Potchefstroom Herald since January 2026. I have a keen interest for sport and local community news. I have more than a decade of experience covering various beats. Journalism is a lifestyle.

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