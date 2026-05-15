Pumas and Cheetahs to clash at Mbombela Stadium for place in SA Cup final

The Airlink Pumas will clash with the Toyota Cheetahs at Mbombela Stadium tonight (May 15), in an SA Cup semi-final.

Lowvelder reports that, after the final round of league matches, the Suzuki Griquas finished top of the log on 42 points, with Airlink Pumas second on 38 and Toyota Cheetahs third (35). The Boland and Dotsure SWD both finished on 32 points each, however, the Kavaliers clinched the fourth spot due to their superior points difference.

The Valke (29), EP (18), Griffons (13), Leopards (9) and Border (0) complete the standings.

The Griquas will host the Kavaliers in the other semi-final at 13:00 tomorrow (May 16).

The Pumas and Griquas got off to a delayed start of their scheduled league round match in Bloemfontein on Friday, March 20. Lightning had forced the delay.

In the 29th minute, with the Pumas 10-7 ahead, lightning returned and the referee called the game off. Under competition rules, it could not stand as a result, so both teams received two log points.

There is little to choose between the Airlink Pumas and Suzuki Griquas. In the league phase, the Pumas scored 63 tries and conceded 24; while the Cheetahs scored 58 and conceded 24.

The Airlink Pumas delivered a comprehensive performance, overwhelming the Griffons 61-12 at Mbombela Stadium on Friday night.

They shrugged off an early setback after conceding a sixth-minute try to Armand Maritz, but steadily asserted control. Jay-cee Nel sparked the response before loose forward De Wet Marais powered over, with Clinton Swart’s accuracy from the tee helping the Pumas to a 21-12 half-time advantage.

Any hopes of a Griffons comeback were extinguished after half-time as the Pumas lifted the tempo.

Wing Tino Swanepoel was a constant menace, completing a superb hat-trick, while centre Sango Xamlashe crossed twice as the Lowvelders cut loose.

In total, the Pumas ran in nine tries, backing up their forward dominance with slick handling and pace out wide.

Kick-off tonight night is at 18:00, but fans are encouraged to arrive early and gather at the braai park for pre-match geesbou. The braai park is located on the north-eastern side of the stadium.

“The Pumas versus Cheetahs semi is the biggest match of the season so far. The team that wins will play in the final. The losers’ 2026 SA Cup campaign will come to an end. All that the Pumas and Cheetahs have done on the field so far this season counts for nothing. We need more points on the scoreboard than the Cheetahs after 80 minutes and we urge all our fans to pack the stadium on Friday. Your presence makes a real difference; it lifts the team and puts pressure on the opposition,” said Marius van Rensburg, CEO of the Mpumalanga Rugby Union.

“Bring your family on Friday. A dedicated braai area will be available at the stadium before kick-off and again after the match, giving supporters the chance to build gees together and carry that energy into the stands. That atmosphere, passion and unity can help push the team over the line.”