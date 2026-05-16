Network Sport
Schoolboy rugby: Affies take on Grey College, Paarl Boys face Stellenberg
Affies and Grey College clash with each on a three-game winning streak, while Paarl Boys welcome giant-killers Stellenberg.
Some huge fixtures headline schoolboy rugby this weekend, reports The Citizen.
In the Western Cape, Paarl Boys face up to in-form Stellenberg at home, while Rondebosch, on a three-game winning streak, host Paul Roos, who have won their last four games.
Wynberg welcome Grey High in another mouthwatering clash.
Affies and Grey College meet in the Noordvaal, with each on a three-game winning streak. Neither has had a great season, and will want to win this big fixture.
Then in the Noordvaal Cup, Garsfontein host out-of form Noordheuwel and Menlopark welcome Waterkloof in fixtures that could prove significant in that schoolboy rugby tournament.
Selected fixtures:
Western Cape
- Bosmansdam v Parel Vallei
- Wynberg v Grey HS
- Paarl Gim v Bishops
- Boland Landbou v SACS
- Rondebosch v Paul Roos
- Durbanville v Brackenfell
- Strand v Milnerton
- Punt v Bellbille
- Paarl Boys High v Stellenberg
- Oakdale v Outeniqua
- Stellenbosch v Charlie Hofmeyre
- DF Akademie v Fairmont
- Drostdy v Swartland
- Hugenote v Hermanus
KwaZulu-Natal
- Northwood v Maritzburg College
- Westville v KES
- Kearsney v Durban HS
- St Charles v Glenwood
Eastern Cape
- Selborne v Queen’s
- Dale v Stirling
- Graeme v Hudson Park
- Pearson v Muir
- Cambridge v St Andrew’s
- Kingswood v Mary Waters
Free State – Griquas
- Sentraal v Jim Fouché
- Witteberg v Trio
- Goudveld v Beth Voortrekker
- Diamantveld v Fichardtpark
- Jim Fouché v Louis Botha
- Hentie Cilliers v Welkom Gim
- Upington v Noord-Kaap
- Kalahari (Kuruman) v Duineveld
Noordvaal Cup
- Menlopark v Waterkloof
- Helpmekaar v EG Jansen
- Middelburg v Rustenburg
- Garsfontein v Noordheuwel
- HTS Middelburg v Montana
- Nelspruit v Klerksdorp
- Oos-Moot v Wesvalia
- Transvalia v Kempton Park
- Ben Vorster v Lichtenburg
- Marais Viljoen v Secunda
- Heidelberg VS v Pieterburg
- Brandvag (Benoni) v Dinamika
- Die Anker v Ermelo
- Merensky v Hugenote (Springs)
- Midstream v Bergsig Ak
- Centurion v Potch Gim
- Jeugland v Potch Volkskool
Noordvaal
- St Alban’s v Clifton
- Monument v Jeppe
- St David’s v Parktown
- Northcliff v St Benedict’s
- Eldoraigne v Zwartkop
- Affies v Grey College