Network Sport

Schoolboy rugby: Affies take on Grey College, Paarl Boys face Stellenberg

Affies and Grey College clash with each on a three-game winning streak, while Paarl Boys welcome giant-killers Stellenberg.

2 seconds ago
Nicholas Zaal 1 minute read
Affies will host Grey College this weekend. Photo: Stock image

Some huge fixtures headline schoolboy rugby this weekend, reports The Citizen.

In the Western Cape, Paarl Boys face up to in-form Stellenberg at home, while Rondebosch, on a three-game winning streak, host Paul Roos, who have won their last four games.

Wynberg welcome Grey High in another mouthwatering clash.

Affies and Grey College meet in the Noordvaal, with each on a three-game winning streak. Neither has had a great season, and will want to win this big fixture.

Then in the Noordvaal Cup, Garsfontein host out-of form Noordheuwel and Menlopark welcome Waterkloof in fixtures that could prove significant in that schoolboy rugby tournament.

Selected fixtures:

Western Cape

  • Bosmansdam v Parel Vallei
  • Wynberg v Grey HS
  • Paarl Gim v Bishops
  • Boland Landbou v SACS
  • Rondebosch v Paul Roos
  • Durbanville v Brackenfell
  • Strand v Milnerton
  • Punt v Bellbille
  • Paarl Boys High v Stellenberg
  • Oakdale v Outeniqua
  • Stellenbosch v Charlie Hofmeyre
  • DF Akademie v Fairmont
  • Drostdy v Swartland
  • Hugenote v Hermanus

KwaZulu-Natal

  • Northwood v Maritzburg College
  • Westville v KES
  • Kearsney v Durban HS
  • St Charles v Glenwood

Eastern Cape

  • Selborne v Queen’s
  • Dale v Stirling
  • Graeme v Hudson Park
  • Pearson v Muir
  • Cambridge v St Andrew’s
  • Kingswood v Mary Waters

Free State – Griquas

  • Sentraal v Jim Fouché
  • Witteberg v Trio
  • Goudveld v Beth Voortrekker
  • Diamantveld v Fichardtpark
  • Jim Fouché v Louis Botha
  • Hentie Cilliers v Welkom Gim
  • Upington v Noord-Kaap
  • Kalahari (Kuruman) v Duineveld

Noordvaal Cup

  • Menlopark v Waterkloof
  • Helpmekaar v EG Jansen
  • Middelburg v Rustenburg
  • Garsfontein v Noordheuwel
  • HTS Middelburg v Montana
  • Nelspruit v Klerksdorp
  • Oos-Moot v Wesvalia
  • Transvalia v Kempton Park
  • Ben Vorster v Lichtenburg
  • Marais Viljoen v Secunda
  • Heidelberg VS v Pieterburg
  • Brandvag (Benoni) v Dinamika
  • Die Anker v Ermelo
  • Merensky v Hugenote (Springs)
  • Midstream v Bergsig Ak
  • Centurion v Potch Gim
  • Jeugland v Potch Volkskool

Noordvaal

  • St Alban’s v Clifton
  • Monument v Jeppe
  • St David’s v Parktown
  • Northcliff v St Benedict’s
  • Eldoraigne v Zwartkop
  • Affies v Grey College

2 seconds ago
Nicholas Zaal 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Network News in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Nicolas Zaal

After completing his honours in Journalism at the University of Johannesburg, Nicholas has worked in news media for more than a decade, covering a variety of beats and also working as news editor and sports editor at a number of award-winning local publications. His passion has always been in writing and in sharing impactful stories – whether to celebrate the achievements of local heroes or to uncloak the wrongdoings of some in authority who take advantage of the public. He has also received recognition for his sports photography, particularly through an award nomination at Caxton's national awards. He loves running and playing guitar.

Related Articles

Pumas and Cheetahs to clash at Mbombela Stadium for place in SA Cup final

May 15, 2026

Boks boss Rassie to receive Order of Ikhamanga

May 15, 2026

Reshuffle for school rugby clash in Potchefstroom

May 14, 2026

Boxing champion wakes up after collapsing following Middelburg fight

May 14, 2026
Back to top button