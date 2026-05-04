Schools rugby results: Stellenberg continue incredible run of form

Stellenberg are still the team to beat, having only lost once (to Garsfontein) in 10 games.

Giant-killers Stellenberg have held onto their position at the top of the school rugby rankings after thrashing Wynberg 38-10.

However, the lead they built over Paarl Gim in second and Paul Roos in third only increased marginally despite neither of those schools playing this week.

This is because school rugby rankings are complicated, based on the strength of opposition, margin of win, and other criteria, subject to different online platforms.

For instance, SA School Sports ranks the schools differently from Schoolboy Rugby Blog. The latter deemed Stellenberg second last week and dropped them to third despite the result.

However, with all three schools having suffered just one defeat so far this season, and Stellenberg having already beaten the other two, the blog rankings may currently be slightly unfair to Stellenberg.

Last year’s 14th ranked school has been in top form, and are the team to beat regardless.

In other results, fierce derbies in KwaZulu-Natal saw Hilton clinch a 23-21 win over Michaelhouse, and Westville draw 14-all with Kearsney.

In Gauteng, Garsfontein thrashed Helpmekaar 49-24.

Last year’s winners, Affies, remain seventh on both platforms, also after not playing.

Selected results

Pearson 15 KES 15

Selborne 72 Ooskus Gim 15

Hudson Park 45 Framesby 26

Brandwag (EP) 22 Daniel Pienaar 23

Nico Malan 24 Punt 13

Burgersdorp 15 Fitchardtpark 47

NWU Prestige

Zwartkop 47 Heidelberg VS 28

Montana 32 Wesvalia 10

Pietersburg 45 Marais Viljoen 15

Klerksdorp 25 Wagpos 15

Bergsig Ak 10 Potch Volkskool 8

Lichtenburg 21 Hugenote (Springs) 26

Western Cape

Stellenberg 38 Wynberg 10

Hugenote 40 New Orleans 20

Porterville 22 Brackenfell 10

Robertson 31 Tygerberg 31

KwaZulu-Natal

Hilton 23 Michaelhouse 21

Westville 14 Kearsney 14

Maritzburg College 45 St Charles 5

Eastern Cape

Port Rex 24 Dale 52

St Andrew’s 22 Graeme 34

Free State – Griquas

Sentraal 19 St John’s (NZ) 15

Beth Voortrekker 35 Dr Malan 7

Welkom Gim 56 Otto du Plessis 13

Noordvaal

EG Jansen 19 Monument 85

Garsfontein 49 Helpmekaar 24

Middelburg 26 Menlopark 25

Rustenburg 10 Waterkloof 33

Kempton Park 27 HTS Middelburg 12

Nelspruit 31 Transvalia 20

Ligbron 28 Eldoraigne 14