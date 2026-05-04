Schools rugby results: Stellenberg continue incredible run of form

Stellenberg are still the team to beat, having only lost once (to Garsfontein) in 10 games.
Giant-killers Stellenberg have held onto their position at the top of the school rugby rankings after thrashing Wynberg 38-10.
However, the lead they built over Paarl Gim in second and Paul Roos in third only increased marginally despite neither of those schools playing this week.
This is because school rugby rankings are complicated, based on the strength of opposition, margin of win, and other criteria, subject to different online platforms.
For instance, SA School Sports ranks the schools differently from Schoolboy Rugby Blog. The latter deemed Stellenberg second last week and dropped them to third despite the result.
However, with all three schools having suffered just one defeat so far this season, and Stellenberg having already beaten the other two, the blog rankings may currently be slightly unfair to Stellenberg.
Last year’s 14th ranked school has been in top form, and are the team to beat regardless.
In other results, fierce derbies in KwaZulu-Natal saw Hilton clinch a 23-21 win over Michaelhouse, and Westville draw 14-all with Kearsney.
In Gauteng, Garsfontein thrashed Helpmekaar 49-24.
Last year’s winners, Affies, remain seventh on both platforms, also after not playing.
Selected results
Pearson 15 KES 15
Selborne 72 Ooskus Gim 15
Hudson Park 45 Framesby 26
Brandwag (EP) 22 Daniel Pienaar 23
Nico Malan 24 Punt 13
Burgersdorp 15 Fitchardtpark 47
NWU Prestige
Zwartkop 47 Heidelberg VS 28
Montana 32 Wesvalia 10
Pietersburg 45 Marais Viljoen 15
Klerksdorp 25 Wagpos 15
Bergsig Ak 10 Potch Volkskool 8
Lichtenburg 21 Hugenote (Springs) 26
Western Cape
Stellenberg 38 Wynberg 10
Hugenote 40 New Orleans 20
Porterville 22 Brackenfell 10
Robertson 31 Tygerberg 31
KwaZulu-Natal
Hilton 23 Michaelhouse 21
Westville 14 Kearsney 14
Maritzburg College 45 St Charles 5
Eastern Cape
Port Rex 24 Dale 52
St Andrew’s 22 Graeme 34
Free State – Griquas
Sentraal 19 St John’s (NZ) 15
Beth Voortrekker 35 Dr Malan 7
Welkom Gim 56 Otto du Plessis 13
Noordvaal
EG Jansen 19 Monument 85
Garsfontein 49 Helpmekaar 24
Middelburg 26 Menlopark 25
Rustenburg 10 Waterkloof 33
Kempton Park 27 HTS Middelburg 12
Nelspruit 31 Transvalia 20
Ligbron 28 Eldoraigne 14
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