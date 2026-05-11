Schools rugby results: Wins for Grey, Stellenberg, Kearsney, Affies

Monnas, KES, St Stithians and Northcliff also picked up important wins at the weekend.
Grey College weathered a late Paarl Boys’ fightback in Bloemfontein on Saturday, while Stellenberg and Affies also claimed notable victories.
Grey opened the scoring when lock Preston Bennett went over from a lineout maul, with Paarl Boys’ responding through No 8 Chris Nel.
Centre Eddie Mabena crossed for Grey, before a blistering run from flyhalf Christoffel Crous extended the lead to 19-7 at the break.
Grey continued to press in the second half, flank Xander de Beer going over from a powerful maul to make it 24-7.
Paarl Boys’ hit back when Nel grabbed his second, before flank Luhan Hattingh scored to make it 24-21 with five minutes remaining.
But Grey turned to their maul once again, with De Beer’s second try sealing a 31-21 win.
In Riversdale, Stellenberg edged Oakdale Landbou 15-13 in a tight, forward-dominated clash, with flyhalf Ethan van Biljon’s accurate boot proving decisive.
The visitors took a 12-10 lead into the break after eighthman Yanos Molnar scored from a lineout drive.
Oakdale hit back in the second half through a powerful try by SA Schools No 8 Jacobus de Villiers.
But Van Biljon slotted a crucial penalty to secure the win after Oakdale’s Caleb Williams managed just one successful kick in reply.
Elsewhere in the Western Cape, Rondebosch edged SACS 19-17 at Tinkie Heyns and Bishops suffered a 38-20 home defeat to Wynberg.
Paul Roos hammered Durbanville 64-19, with flank Gerrit Bekker and hooker Chris Meyburgh each scoring a brace, while Paarl Gim thrashed Boland Landbou 64-15.
In KwaZulu-Natal, Kearsney edged Michaelhouse 32-31, Maritzburg College pipped DHS 18-17 and Hilton overpowered Glenwood 42-7.
In the Eastern Cape, Graeme College demolished Cambridge 90-21, St Andrew’s got past Marlow 35-27 and Dale beat Selborne 31-27.
In Gauteng, Affies ran riot in a 78-10 win against Jeppe, Garsfontein downed Waterkloof 24-18, Pretoria Boys’ beat St David’s 47-31 and St Stithians overcame St Alban’s 38-8.
Selected schools weekend results
Western Cape
Oakdale 13 Stellenberg 15
Rondebosch 19 SACS 17
Bishops 20 Wynberg 38
Paul Roos 64 Durbanville 19
Paarl Gim 64 Boland Landbou 15
Parel Vallei 31 DF Akademie 14
Milnerton 20 Bellville 27
Brackenfell 29 Worcester Gim 32
Strand 24 Tygerberg 22
Hugenote 14 Drostdy 40
Swartland 61 Robertson 28
KwaZulu-Natal
Kearsney 32 Michaelhouse 31
Northwood 19 Westville 14
Hilton 42 Glenwood 7
Maritzburg College 18 DHS 17
Eastern Cape
Dale 31 Selborne 27
Graeme 90 Cambridge 21
St Andrew’s 33 Marlow 27
Free State
Jim Fouche 31 Duineveld 24
Grey College 31 Paarl Boys’ 21
Sentraal 38 Diamantveld 52
Trio 33 Bethlehem Voortrekker 5
Welkom Gim 49 Witteberg 10
Fichardtpark 24 Landboudal 27
Hentie Cilliers 29 Goudveld 11
Noordvaal Cup
Monument 41 Noordheuwel 15
Waterkloof 18 Garsfontein 24
EG Jansen 32 Rustenburg 28
Menlopark 38 Helpmekaar 31
Montana 31 Nelspruit 37
Kempton Park 52 Oos-Moot 8
Zwartkop 54 Transvalia 19
Pietersburg 31 Marais Viljoen 22
Ligbron 19 Ben Vorster 21
Eldoraigne 20 Secunda 32
Piet Retief 34 Heidelberg Volkskool 12
Brandwag (Benoni) 17 Hugenote (Springs) 17
Dinamika 34 Die Anker 14
Ermelo 44 Merensky 34
Bergsig Ak 36 Potch Gim 31
Centurion 61 Jeugland 17
Midstream 23 Potch Volkskool 17
Noordvaal
Affies 78 Jeppe 10
Parktown 8 KES 24
St David’s 31 Pretoria Boys’ 47
St Stithians 38 St Alban’s 8
St John’s 31 St Andrew’s 21
CBC Boksburg 3 St Benedict’s 31
Northcliff 31 Randpark 7
Middelburg 26 HTS Middelburg 10
Lichtenburg 23 Klerksdorp 38
This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.
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