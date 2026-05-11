Schools rugby results: Wins for Grey, Stellenberg, Kearsney, Affies

Monnas, KES, St Stithians and Northcliff also picked up important wins at the weekend.

Grey College weathered a late Paarl Boys’ fightback in Bloemfontein on Saturday, while Stellenberg and Affies also claimed notable victories.

Grey opened the scoring when lock Preston Bennett went over from a lineout maul, with Paarl Boys’ responding through No 8 Chris Nel.

Centre Eddie Mabena crossed for Grey, before a blistering run from flyhalf Christoffel Crous extended the lead to 19-7 at the break.

Grey continued to press in the second half, flank Xander de Beer going over from a powerful maul to make it 24-7.

Paarl Boys’ hit back when Nel grabbed his second, before flank Luhan Hattingh scored to make it 24-21 with five minutes remaining.

But Grey turned to their maul once again, with De Beer’s second try sealing a 31-21 win.

In Riversdale, Stellenberg edged Oakdale Landbou 15-13 in a tight, forward-dominated clash, with flyhalf Ethan van Biljon’s accurate boot proving decisive.

The visitors took a 12-10 lead into the break after eighthman Yanos Molnar scored from a lineout drive.

Oakdale hit back in the second half through a powerful try by SA Schools No 8 Jacobus de Villiers.

But Van Biljon slotted a crucial penalty to secure the win after Oakdale’s Caleb Williams managed just one successful kick in reply.

Elsewhere in the Western Cape, Rondebosch edged SACS 19-17 at Tinkie Heyns and Bishops suffered a 38-20 home defeat to Wynberg.

Paul Roos hammered Durbanville 64-19, with flank Gerrit Bekker and hooker Chris Meyburgh each scoring a brace, while Paarl Gim thrashed Boland Landbou 64-15.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Kearsney edged Michaelhouse 32-31, Maritzburg College pipped DHS 18-17 and Hilton overpowered Glenwood 42-7.

In the Eastern Cape, Graeme College demolished Cambridge 90-21, St Andrew’s got past Marlow 35-27 and Dale beat Selborne 31-27.

In Gauteng, Affies ran riot in a 78-10 win against Jeppe, Garsfontein downed Waterkloof 24-18, Pretoria Boys’ beat St David’s 47-31 and St Stithians overcame St Alban’s 38-8.

Selected schools weekend results

Western Cape

Oakdale 13 Stellenberg 15

Rondebosch 19 SACS 17

Bishops 20 Wynberg 38

Paul Roos 64 Durbanville 19

Paarl Gim 64 Boland Landbou 15

Parel Vallei 31 DF Akademie 14

Milnerton 20 Bellville 27

Brackenfell 29 Worcester Gim 32

Strand 24 Tygerberg 22

Hugenote 14 Drostdy 40

Swartland 61 Robertson 28

KwaZulu-Natal

Kearsney 32 Michaelhouse 31

Northwood 19 Westville 14

Hilton 42 Glenwood 7

Maritzburg College 18 DHS 17

Eastern Cape

Dale 31 Selborne 27

Graeme 90 Cambridge 21

St Andrew’s 33 Marlow 27

Free State

Jim Fouche 31 Duineveld 24

Grey College 31 Paarl Boys’ 21

Sentraal 38 Diamantveld 52

Trio 33 Bethlehem Voortrekker 5

Welkom Gim 49 Witteberg 10

Fichardtpark 24 Landboudal 27

Hentie Cilliers 29 Goudveld 11

Noordvaal Cup

Monument 41 Noordheuwel 15

Waterkloof 18 Garsfontein 24

EG Jansen 32 Rustenburg 28

Menlopark 38 Helpmekaar 31

Montana 31 Nelspruit 37

Kempton Park 52 Oos-Moot 8

Zwartkop 54 Transvalia 19

Pietersburg 31 Marais Viljoen 22

Ligbron 19 Ben Vorster 21

Eldoraigne 20 Secunda 32

Piet Retief 34 Heidelberg Volkskool 12

Brandwag (Benoni) 17 Hugenote (Springs) 17

Dinamika 34 Die Anker 14

Ermelo 44 Merensky 34

Bergsig Ak 36 Potch Gim 31

Centurion 61 Jeugland 17

Midstream 23 Potch Volkskool 17

Noordvaal

Affies 78 Jeppe 10

Parktown 8 KES 24

St David’s 31 Pretoria Boys’ 47

St Stithians 38 St Alban’s 8

St John’s 31 St Andrew’s 21

CBC Boksburg 3 St Benedict’s 31

Northcliff 31 Randpark 7

Middelburg 26 HTS Middelburg 10

Lichtenburg 23 Klerksdorp 38

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.