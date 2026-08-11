Porsche Australia enlists SA-born artist for bespoke 911 Turbo S

South African-born artist Werner Bronkhorst has collaborated with Porsche to create a tailored 911 Turbo S celebrating 75 years in Australia.

Dubbed ‘Land Down Under’, the bespoke model is based on the 992.2-generation 911 Turbo S and was developed by Porsche’s Sonderwunsch programme and Style Porsche team.

Its bespoke Chromaflair finish transitions from Terra Australis Red across the lower body to Southern Cross Blue at the shoulderline, with the latter colour also carried over to its 20-inch front and 21-inch rear Turbo S Exclusive alloy wheels.

The Australian theme continues at the rear, where the auto-deploying spoiler carries a playful ‘See ya later’ inscription.

Inside, ‘Land Down Under’ receives a bespoke cabin finished in Dark Night Blue and Coolibah Brown leather. Australian Silky Oak wood inlays feature on the fascia, while the seats receive paintbrush-style perforations inspired by Bronkhorst’s distinctive artistic technique.

The artist’s influence is also reflected in the detailing throughout the cabin, with a special 75 motif embossed into the headrests to commemorate Porsche’s three-quarter-century presence in Australia.

The collaboration with Bronkhorst builds on the artist’s previous relationship with Porsche. The Sydney-based contemporary artist, who grew up in South Africa, has produced several works inspired by Porsche sports cars and previously created a bespoke artwork for Porsche Cars Australia.

Hybrid drivetrain delivers 523kW

Underneath the bespoke styling, ‘Land Down Under’ retains the formidable mechanical package of the latest 911 Turbo S.

The range-topping 911 is powered by a 3.6l twin-turbocharged flat-six paired with Porsche’s T-Hybrid system. An electric motor is integrated into the eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung transmission, while two electrically driven turbochargers help deliver the car’s combined 523kW and 800N.m output.

That power is sent to all four wheels and allows the 911 Turbo S to accelerate from 0–100km/h in a claimed 2.5 seconds. Top speed is rated at 322km/h, while Porsche says the latest model has also set a Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time of 7:03.92.

The Turbo S is currently the most powerful production 911 in Porsche’s line-up and combines its performance credentials with an extensive suite of chassis and aerodynamic technologies, including active suspension, active roll stabilisation and active aerodynamics.

While ‘Land Down Under’s mechanical specification remains unchanged, its significance lies in the level of personalisation applied to the car. The bespoke finish, Australian materials and artwork-inspired detailing turn Porsche’s flagship 911 into a rolling tribute to the brand’s 75-year history in the country.

Porsche’s Australian journey began in the early 1950s when Norman Hamilton officially imported the first two Porsche 356 sports cars into Melbourne. The marque has since become an established part of Australia’s sports car culture.

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The post Porsche unveils 911 Turbo S Land Down Under appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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