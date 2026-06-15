Garden Route club claims Vic Bay Quad title

Garden Route’s surfing team, Eden Surfriders, claimed the coveted Vic Bay Quad trophy in memory of surfing stalwart John Pfaff, yesterday afternoon (June 14) capping off a weekend of fierce competition and standout performances, reports George Herald.

While Buffalo City’s Daniel Emslie and Cape Town’s Emily Jenkinson claimed the Open Men’s and Women’s titles respectively, it was the Eden Surfriders hat celebrated the biggest prize of all after emerging as overall champions of one of South Africa’s premier inter-club surfing events.

The prestigious annual inter-club event that started on Friday (June 12) and finished on Sunday (June 14), saw surfers from Eden, Cape Town, Buffalo City and Cape Winelands compete across several divisions, with the overall honours going to the home team.

The Open Men’s final produced a closely fought battle, with Buffalo City’s Daniel Emslie taking top honours with a combined score of 13.96 points. Emslie secured victory by 1.26 points over Cape Town’s Brad Scott, who finished second on 12.70 points.

Buffalo City’s Daniel Emslie claims the win in the Men’s Open final. Photo: Jeff Ayliffe

Fellow Cape Town surfer Max Elkington was narrowly behind in third on 12.67 points, while Cape Winelands’ Kyra Bennie placed fourth with 7.40 points.

Emslie posted wave scores of 6.93 and 7.03 to edge out the competition and claim the title.

The Open Women’s final belonged to Cape Town’s Emily Jenkinson, who dominated the contest with an impressive total of 17.50 points. Her winning margin of 9.43 points highlighted her commanding performance in the water.

Buffalo City’s Jasmine Venter finished runner-up with 8.07 points, while Cape Town’s Natasha van Greunen secured third place on 7.73 points. Eden Surfriders’ Nina Harmse carried the local flag in the final, placing fourth with 4.07 points.

Jenkinson’s excellent wave selection saw her score 9.50 and 8.00 points on her two best rides to comfortably secure the women’s crown.

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