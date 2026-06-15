Network Sport

Gauteng rugby player dies during match

The sudden death of a local sportsman has left an Alberton community in shock, with residents rallying around his family as they come to terms with his loss.

June 15, 2026
Azusakhe Limba 1 minute read
Hannes de Beer with his wife and child. Photo: Supplied by Brackendowns CPF

The Brackendowns CPF and Youth Desk have dedicated funds raised during their Youth Day Walk tomorrow (June 16) to support the family of late Alberton Rugby Club player Hannes de Beer, who passed away while playing rugby, reports Alberton Record.

De Beer passed away on June 13 while playing rugby, leaving the local community shocked and saddened by the tragedy.

While the walk was originally planned as a Youth Day celebration, organisers have decided to redirect the funds raised to support De Beer’s family during this difficult time.

In a statement, the CPF said tragedy can strike when least expected and that the community has a responsibility to support one another in times of need.

“Instead of using the funds collected at the Youth Day Walk for our planned purpose, we’ve opted to direct them to support the child of the man who was taken from us too soon,” the organisation stated.

The CPF added that it hopes to assist de Beer’s family as they navigate the difficult days and weeks ahead.

Community members are encouraged to participate in the walk, donate and show their support.

The Youth Day Walk will take plac at 10:00 from the Brackendowns Police Station at 88 Letaba Street, Brackendowns.

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June 15, 2026
Azusakhe Limba 1 minute read

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Azusakhe Limba

A journalist with a Diploma in Journalism from TUT. I write for Caxton Local Media, covering community news and events with a focus on clear, engaging storytelling. I'm passionate about using communication as a tool to inspire change, connect with communities, and promote meaningful engagement.

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