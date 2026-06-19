3 things learnt from Bafana Bafana’s draw against Czechia

Teboho Mokoena’s late penalty has given Bafana Bafana renewed hope that they can qualify for the knockout rounds of the 2026 Fifa World Cup, following a 1-1 draw with Czechia in Atlanta last night.

The Citizen’s Phakaaathi team looks at three things we learned from the game:

1. Mofokeng must play against South Korea

Relebohile Mofokeng came on for the second half for Bafana against Czechia and was part of a South Africa revival that ended in Mokoena’s successful spot kick.

The Pirates live-wire offers creativity sorely lacking elsewhere in the Bafana set up, and surely must start against South Korea, in a game Bafana must win.

2. Bafana need to stop sleeping at the start of games

If Bafana are to beat South Korea, they will really need to stop conceding goals in the opening 10 minutes of games.

It happened against Mexico in the Azteca, courtesy of a dismal attempt to play out from the back, and it happened against Czechia as Bafana fell asleep from a long throw that ended in Michal Sadilek hitting the back of the net.

Such sloppiness needs to be eradicated if Bafana are to have any chance of reaching the last 32.

3. Is it time for Broos to go back to the future with Magkopa?

Evidence Makgopa starred in South Africa’s best performance in years when he led the attack during Bafana Bafana’s 2-0 victory against Morocco. This impressive win took place in the round of 16 at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Pirates striker is not the most elegant, but he may well be the most effective at Broos’ disposal at this World Cup. He came off the bench on Thursday and immediately provided a much-needed focal point against Czechia.

Makgopa might even have won the game, after brilliant piece of skill to create an opportunity was unfortunately not matched by a quality finish.