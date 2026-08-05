Audi tests new electric A2 e-tron prototype at Nürburgring

Audi is resurrecting its groundbreaking A2 nameplate for the electric era, with a heavily camouflaged prototype of the upcoming A2 e-tron caught undergoing high-speed trials at the Nürburgring.

Scheduled for a full official unveiling between September and November, the new battery-electric hatchback channels the distinct, ultra-aerodynamic silhouette of its legendary predecessor, which famously achieved a drag coefficient of just 0.28.

The modern iteration leans heavily into efficiency, utilising a streamlined exterior designed to maximise range. Key styling touches include a split rear window and an integrated rear spoiler.

Beneath the skin, the A2 e-tron rides on an evolution of the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric architecture – the modular foundation that also underpins the Volkswagen ID.3. This platform integrates a flat battery pack directly into the floor structure and supports both rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive configurations.

As the third and final Audi debut of 2026, following the roll-out of the new Q7 and Q9 SUVs, the A2 e-tron will be manufactured at the brand’s headquarters in Ingolstadt. European market launches are slated for early 2027, though local availability remains unconfirmed.

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