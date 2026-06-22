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Watch: Kolbe involved in bizarre incident during Barbarians clash

A video reveals the incident that left a Springbok winger requiring medical attention during this weekend's match in Gqeberha.

29 seconds ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read
A screenshot of the video posted by @RugbyUnfiltered2025 on YouTube.

TV viewers were given an extreme close-up of Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe after he kicked a conversion against the Barbarians.

During the live broadcast of the match, viewers only saw Kolbe receiving medical treatment after his kick, but little was known about what caused the player wearing the number 14 jersey to go down injured.

What happened?

However, a video posted to YouTube Shorts appears to show what transpired.

In the video description, @RugbyUnfiltered2025 noted: “Whether he was overenthusiastic or it was just plain stupidity is not certain, but running up to a player on the playing field with a solid metal frame is #CERTAINLY not a good idea.”

Kolbe was able to continue the match and scored 23 of the Springboks’ points in their 80-31 rout of the Baa-Baas.

Watch the video:

The post Watch: Cameraman collides with Kolbe appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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29 seconds ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read

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