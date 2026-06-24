Bok lock ‘touch and go’ for England test

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said an experienced Bok lock is in a race against time to be fit for next Saturday’s Nations Championship opener against England at Ellis Park.

Lood de Jager made his long-awaited return from hip surgery earlier this month for Japanese club Saitama Wild Knights but did not feature for the Springboks or South Africa A in Gqeberha this past weekend.

Injury concerns

Another experienced lock, Franco Mostert, was forced off with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury in the 56th minute of the Boks’ 80-31 win over the Barbarians at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“Franco should also be available around that time,” Erasmus added.

The Bok coach said squad rotation would be critical during a demanding season as they manage returning players, rest key personnel and continue building depth ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

“We hope to give players opportunities in different games. This squad is definitely not the only group we’ll pick from this season.”

According to Erasmus, between 15 and 17 players are currently unavailable.

“There are players we’re resting a little bit and others who may be better suited to matches against teams like Scotland, Argentina or New Zealand,” he said.

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Building depth

Erasmus added that the Bok coaches were keeping close tabs on injured stars such as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, as well as potential call-ups like Ulster No 8 Juarno Augustus.

“We have plans for the second game [against Scotland], the third game [against Wales at Kings Park on July 18] and beyond. This isn’t a world cup squad where you’re restricted to one group of players.

“A day after the first game we might send some players back to rest and bring others in.”

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Erasmus said maintaining freshness throughout the season would be just as important as winning matches.

“There are massive games coming later against Argentina, New Zealand and Australia. We want to make sure that when we get to the world cup we’ve looked at everybody and know exactly what they can offer.”

Springboks 2026 schedule

The post Bok lock ‘touch and go’ for England appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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