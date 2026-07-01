From hero to teammate: Alberton brothers finally share the field

For Ruan and Marco van Staden, pulling on the Gautruss Elande first-team jersey together was more than just another rugby match. It was the fulfilment of a dream they had shared since childhood, reports Alberton Record.

The brothers recently made their first appearance together for the club’s first team, an achievement they and their family had anticipated for years.

A childhood dream realised

“It was quite exciting. It was something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time. We missed playing together by about a year in high school, so playing together for the club was always something on our bucket list,” said Ruan.

For Marco, the dream began in primary school.

“As the younger brother, I always looked up to Ruan. I always looked forward to running onto the field with my big brother. From primary school, it was always a dream to play together.”

Although the brothers were focused on the game when they stepped onto the field, Ruan admitted there was a unique feeling of comfort knowing his brother was alongside him.

“You have a sense of calmness because you know your brother is there backing you. It’s different from any other game. It brings back memories of all the backyard rugby we played as kids.”

A proud moment for the Van Staden family

The occasion meant just as much, if not more, to their parents.

Marco van Staden carries the ball during a rugby match. Photo: Supplied

“Our family had been looking forward to this for many years. They always said that when we finally played together there would be big celebrations. It was a dream come true for them to see both their boys representing the same first team,” Ruan said.

The brothers, who attended Laerskool President Steyn and Hoërskool Alberton, said this was the first time they had played together in an official match.

More than just club rugby

Representing Gautruss Elande carries special meaning for both of them.

“It’s a family club. It’s more than just playing club rugby. The Alberton community has put a lot into building this club over the last two years. You’re not only playing for your teammates but for the entire community,” Ruan said.



Marco agreed.

“A lot of the players work until late and then come to training. Everyone wants to be there because they love the sport. When you wear the Alberton jersey, you play with pride.”

Ruan van Staden takes the ball during a Gautruss Elande’s first-team match. Photo: Supplied

Different strengths, one goal

The brothers’ contrasting playing styles have always complemented one another.

Marco, a backline player, describes Ruan as a physical forward with excellent scrummaging ability, while Ruan laughs that together they have always joked they could ’cause more damage’ because of their different strengths.

Marco said he has always admired his older brother’s composure on and off the field.

“I’ve looked up to him since I was young. Watching him play for the Lions taught me a lot about staying calm and how to carry yourself as a player.”

Ruan said he enjoys seeing his younger brother overcome challenges and continue growing as a player.

Giving back through coaching

Their bond extends beyond the playing field.

The pair founded RJ Rugby Specifics, based at General Alberts, four years ago, where Ruan coaches forwards and Marco coaches backs.

The academy has already helped several young players earn selection for Lions age-group teams.

“It’s our way of giving back to the game. We wanted to provide young players with the specialised coaching we wished we had and help them achieve their own rugby dreams,” Ruan said.

Eyes on the Gold Cup

Looking ahead, the brothers hope this first appearance together is only the beginning.

“We want to play together for the rest of the season,” said Marco.

Ruan said the club’s ultimate goal is to qualify for the Gold Cup.

“If we get the opportunity to play in the Gold Cup together, that would be on another level. It’s becoming a real possibility, and that’s something we’re all working towards.”

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