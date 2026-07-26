Call to rally behind Banyana Banyana ahead of Tanzania clash

The government has called on South Africans to throw their full support behind Banyana Banyana as the national women’s football team continues its campaign at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), reports The Witness.

The reigning African champions will take on Tanzania at Stade Moulay Rachid in Morocco tomorow evening (July 27), with kick-off scheduled for 7pm.

Government said the team carries the hopes and pride of the nation, urging South Africans to stand united in support of the players as they compete on the continental stage.

Fans are also encouraged to wear green and gold on ‘Banyana Fridays’ and continue showing their support throughout the team’s WAFCON journey.

“Our players carry the hopes of the nation, and together we can inspire them to give their very best,” the government said.

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