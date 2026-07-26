Network Sport

Call to rally behind Banyana Banyana ahead of Tanzania clash

Soccer fans are encouraged to wear green and gold on Fridays to show their support for the national women’s team at WAFCON.

1 hour ago
Akheel Sewsunker 1 minute read
Image for illustration purposes.

The government has called on South Africans to throw their full support behind Banyana Banyana as the national women’s football team continues its campaign at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), reports The Witness.

The reigning African champions will take on Tanzania at Stade Moulay Rachid in Morocco tomorow evening (July 27), with kick-off scheduled for 7pm.

Government said the team carries the hopes and pride of the nation, urging South Africans to stand united in support of the players as they compete on the continental stage.

Fans are also encouraged to wear green and gold on ‘Banyana Fridays’ and continue showing their support throughout the team’s WAFCON journey.

“Our players carry the hopes of the nation, and together we can inspire them to give their very best,” the government said.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.

1 hour ago
Akheel Sewsunker 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Network News in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Akheel Sewsunker

Akheel Sewsunker, has been in the news industry for three years, with a strong focus on digital media. In addition to news reporting, he also writes content focused on professional wrestling, technology, and gadgets. He holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree in English and Criminology. His main areas of interest include tech, gadgets, and gaming, where he combines analytical insight with a passion for storytelling.

Related Articles

Mpumalanga twins make Uplands College rugby history

7 hours ago

Alberton powerlifter to represent SA at African champs

July 25, 2026

George karateka strikes gold at international champs

July 25, 2026

Jaisen Clifford excited for new chapter with Siwelele in Bloemfontein

July 24, 2026
Back to top button