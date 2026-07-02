KZN teen selected for SA water polo team

The Bluff’s 15-year-old London Remley is preparing to represent South Africa at the World Aquatics Women’s U16 Water Polo Championships in Zagreb, Croatia later this month, reports Southlands Sun.

This marks the second time the talented player will don the green and gold for South Africa.

An early love

London began representing KZN at age 11 and has maintained a rigorous training schedule to balance her athletic development with her academics at Reddam House Umhlanga.

The progression of her career became more prominent during Grade Eight, when she earned a position on the senior first team at her school.

Her father, Damien Remley, said this placement required her to compete alongside older and more experienced athletes.

“Her current standing among South Africa’s promising young athletes is the result of sustained discipline and personal sacrifice,” said Damien.

A record of achievements

Her competitive history includes a series of podium finishes with the KZN A team, such as silver medals at the U13 championships in Cape Town in 2021 and the U14 championships in East London in 2024.

She also secured gold medals in competitions in Durban in 2022 and Gauteng in 2025.

Beyond team success, London received individual recognition as the U14 Water Polo Player of the Year in 2024.

A rewarding challenge

London describes the sport as a demanding discipline that tests both mental state and physical endurance.

“Water polo is always a challenge with mindset and physicality, but it has its own way of making it exciting and rewarding after every game. I love playing water polo,” said London.



She added that she is honoured to have been selected to play for her country.

“It has always been my dream to play for my country and having achieved this, I just want to keep on improving and growing in this sport. I am also privileged to have played with amazing teams over the years and had great coaches,” she said.

Supporting a local dream

The family expressed appreciation for the support received through donations and encouragement up to this point.

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