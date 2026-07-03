Bedfordview teen makes SA U19 rowing squad

A Grade 12 learner at St Andrew’s School for Girls in Bedfordview has been selected as part of the Junior U19 Squad to represent South Africa in the World Rowing U19 Championships, reports Bedfordview Edenvale News.



The world championships will be held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria from August 6 to 9.

Nyakallo Sebapalo will compete in the Junior Women’s coxless Quad (JW4x-) races and will be the bow rower for the boat.

“As the bow rower, I have an important role in helping to direct the boat and maintain its rhythm and balance. Communication and awareness are essential to ensure the crew stays motivated and understands the race plan. It is a responsibility that I am proud to take on, especially while representing my country,” Nyakallo explained.

She said she was incredibly excited and, honestly, a little overwhelmed when she first heard the news of her selection.

“Representing South Africa has been a goal of mine for many years, so hearing that I had been selected for the world championships made all the hard work, early mornings, and sacrifices feel worth it. It was a very proud moment for both my family and me.”

Ever since she was young, Nyakallo had always been attracted to water sports, so when her teacher Jamie Croly introduced her grade to rowing at the open day, she just knew it would be a sport she would never let go of.

The aspiring rower described a typical week as involving multiple water sessions, erg sessions, gym training, and recovery work.

Training often starts early in the morning before school and continues in the afternoons. The sessions focus on endurance, strength, technique and race preparation to ensure they perform at their best.

Nyakallo said balancing academics and rowing requires good time management and organisation.

“I plan my work carefully and try to make the most of the time I have available between training sessions. It can be challenging, especially in Grade 12, but having clear goals helps me stay motivated in both areas.”

Nyakallo said one of the biggest challenges has been learning how to deal with setbacks, difficult races and injuries.



She noted that rowing teaches you resilience because improvement does not happen overnight.

“I have overcome these challenges by trusting the process, staying consistent, listening to my body and learning from every experience,” she added.

Nyakallo admitted that teamwork is everything in rowing.

She observed that a crew can only perform well if every athlete trusts one another and commits fully to the team’s goals.



“Communication, trust, accountability, and mutual respect are all qualities that make a successful crew, she said.

Beyond rowing, Nyakallo’s coaches have taught her discipline, resilience, and the importance of consistency.

She added that they have also shown her that success comes from focusing on the process rather than just the outcome, a lesson that applies to all areas of life.

To younger rowers who dream of representing South Africa one day, Nyakallo said, “Believe in yourself, stay patient, and enjoy the process. There will be difficult days and setbacks, but consistency and hard work make a huge difference over time. Never be afraid to set big goals and chase them wholeheartedly.”

Nyakallo said she draws inspiration from the senior national squad rowers (Paige Badenhorst, Chris Baxter, Courtney Westley and Katherine Williams) who demonstrate dedication, resilience, and humility.

The young rower hopes her journey shows young women that they are capable of achieving incredible things when they work hard and believe in themselves.

She would like other girls to know that there is a place for them in sport and that their goals are worth pursuing.

“I would like to thank the Bedfordview community, St Andrew’s School for Girls, my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for their support throughout this journey.

“Representing South Africa is not something I have achieved alone, and I am incredibly grateful for everyone who has encouraged and believed in me along the way. I hope to make everyone proud at the world championships,” Nyakallo said.

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