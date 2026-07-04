Boks bag 7 tries in Nations Championship win against England

A heavily disrupted Springbok side overcame an almighty England scare before pulling away to a comprehensive 45-21 victory in their Nations Championship opener at Ellis Park. Despite losing talisplaying duo Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth right before kick-off, the world champions rallied to score seven tries in a breathless encounter.

The Springboks weathered an England fightback before pulling away to an ultimately comprehensive victory in their Nations Championship opener.

The world champions raced into a 17-0 lead at Ellis Park before letting the visitors back into the game but dominated the second half to triumph 45-21 in front of more than 50 000 fans.

Cheslin Kolbe sends Cadan Murley back to the airport 😮‍💨👟



The only way to start your 50th cap for the Springboks 🇿🇦🔥



📺 Stream #NationsChampionship on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/Ta970oZ4Hp — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 4, 2026

The Boks were forced into late changes on Saturday when Siya Kolisi (hamstring) and Eben Etzebeth (concussion) were ruled out of the match.

As a result, uncapped Paul de Villiers and Cameron Hanekom started on the flanks with Pieter-Steph du Toit moving into the second row and taking over the captaincy.

England were also dealt a late blow, with fullback George Furbank succumbing to appendicitis and being replaced by Marcus Smith.

Springbok celebrations after Thomas du Toit’s try.

Photo: Johan Orton

The disruptions did not stop the Boks from making a fast start, with tighthead prop Thomas du Toit going over within three minutes after fullback Damian Willemse, playing in his 50th test, had come close.

Winger Cheslin Kolbe then scored a 22nd test try in his 50th test after a storming run from loosehead prop Ox Nche, who left the field soon after.

And when opposite wing Kurt-Lee Arendse went over in the left corner, the Boks led 17-0 after 12 minutes.

Disruptions and fightbacks

England thought they had hit back with a try from Jamie George after an extended period of pressure, but the captain was penalised for offside at the ruck.

The Boks were reduced to 14 men when Arendse was harshly sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on and England loosehead prop Ellis Genge scored from a quick tap penalty while he was off the field.

The visitors struck again after the half-time hooter when a lineout from a 50/22 resulted in a try for lock George Martin, and flyhalf Fin Smith’s conversion cut the deficit to just three.

Malcolm Marx in action. Photo: Johan Orton

Rassie Erasmus’ half-time talk had the desired effect as the Boks took the ball through 20 phases after the break before scrumhalf Grant Williams darted over for the bonus-point try.

Centre Jesse Kriel then dotted down to give the Boks some breathing room at 31-14 going into the final quarter.

The Boks made several changes in the second half, including Ben-Jason Dixon coming on at lock and Du Toit shifting to flank.

England got back into the game when lock Alex Coles scored their third try, but yellow cards to centre Tommy Freeman and replacement flank Guy Pepper proved costly, with Bok hooker Malcolm Marx and Dixon both going over late in the game.

The Springboks take on Scotland at Loftus Versfeld next Saturday while England head to Argentina to face Los Pumas.

Springboks:

Tries: Thomas du Toit, Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Grant Williams, Jesse Kriel, Malcolm Marx, Ben-Jason Dixon. Conversions: Kolbe (5).

England:

Tries: Ellis Genge, George Martin, Alex Coles. Conversions: Fin Smith (3).

The article Boks overpower England at Ellis Park appeared first on SA Rugby Magazine.