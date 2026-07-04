Lions roar back to beat Bulls at Grant Khomo Week

A stunning second-half comeback saw the Golden Lions score 26 unanswered points to secure a thrilling 33-21 victory in yesterday’s (July 3) Jukskei derby. The dramatic result ensured they finished the prestigious schoolboys festival alongside the Leopards and Sharks XV as the only teams with a perfect record.

The Bulls were in control for much of the first half, and went to the break with a commanding 21-7 lead. The game opened up after half-time, however, and the Lions – spearheaded by flyhalf Cian Jonck – scored four tries and 26 unanswered points to complete a stunning comeback victory.

Earlier in the day, Zimbabwe inside centre Riley Ettlin kicked a late penalty goal to secure a 21-21 draw with Namibia, while Valke flyhalf Bokang Mabina carried his impressive tournament form through to the round-three clash against Iqhawe, scoring 20 points in his team’s 52-12 victory.

Border Country Districts flyhalf Patrick Junior Theron scored a first-half hat-trick in his side’s 55-9 win over Kenya, and Griquas fullback Lee-Marquin Cronjé contributed 20 points in the 55-19 win over the Griffons.

Free State scored nine tries in their 57-13 demolition of Border, while Eastern Province beat the Blue Bulls XV 46-33.

The Leopards downed the Pumas 28-12, and SWD proved too strong for the Limpopo Blue Bulls in their 24-15 victory.

The coastal clash between the hosts and Western Province was played at a lively pace, with WP holding off a late Sharks fightback to win 29-24.

U16 Grant Khomo Week results (Day 3)

Zimbabwe 21 Namibia 21

Iqhawe 12 Valke 52

Border Country Districts 55 Kenya 9

Leopards 28 Pumas 12

Griffons 19 Griquas 55

Sharks XV 54 Boland 7

Border 13 Free State 57

Blue Bulls XV 33 Eastern Province 46

South Western Districts 24 Limpopo Blue Bulls 15

Western Province 29 Sharks 24

Golden Lions 33 Blue Bulls 21

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