Lions roar back to beat Bulls at Grant Khomo Week
The Johannesburg side overturned a major halftime deficit against the Blue Bulls to cap off an action-packed final day of the U16 Grant Khomo Week.
A stunning second-half comeback saw the Golden Lions score 26 unanswered points to secure a thrilling 33-21 victory in yesterday’s (July 3) Jukskei derby. The dramatic result ensured they finished the prestigious schoolboys festival alongside the Leopards and Sharks XV as the only teams with a perfect record.
The Bulls were in control for much of the first half, and went to the break with a commanding 21-7 lead. The game opened up after half-time, however, and the Lions – spearheaded by flyhalf Cian Jonck – scored four tries and 26 unanswered points to complete a stunning comeback victory.
Earlier in the day, Zimbabwe inside centre Riley Ettlin kicked a late penalty goal to secure a 21-21 draw with Namibia, while Valke flyhalf Bokang Mabina carried his impressive tournament form through to the round-three clash against Iqhawe, scoring 20 points in his team’s 52-12 victory.
Border Country Districts flyhalf Patrick Junior Theron scored a first-half hat-trick in his side’s 55-9 win over Kenya, and Griquas fullback Lee-Marquin Cronjé contributed 20 points in the 55-19 win over the Griffons.
Free State scored nine tries in their 57-13 demolition of Border, while Eastern Province beat the Blue Bulls XV 46-33.
The Leopards downed the Pumas 28-12, and SWD proved too strong for the Limpopo Blue Bulls in their 24-15 victory.
The coastal clash between the hosts and Western Province was played at a lively pace, with WP holding off a late Sharks fightback to win 29-24.
U16 Grant Khomo Week results (Day 3)
- Zimbabwe 21 Namibia 21
- Iqhawe 12 Valke 52
- Border Country Districts 55 Kenya 9
- Leopards 28 Pumas 12
- Griffons 19 Griquas 55
- Sharks XV 54 Boland 7
- Border 13 Free State 57
- Blue Bulls XV 33 Eastern Province 46
- South Western Districts 24 Limpopo Blue Bulls 15
- Western Province 29 Sharks 24
- Golden Lions 33 Blue Bulls 21
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