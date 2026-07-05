Benoni’s Jamie Golob targets higher Commonwealth finish with Proteas

Proteas netball star Jamie Golob (née Van Wyk) believes South Africa are in a perfect position to improve on their 2022 performance when they take to the court at the end of the month, reports Boksburg Advertiser.

The St Dunstan’s College alumna was included in the national netball squad announced by South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks at Sascoc House on June 24.

Hendricks unveiled a 112-member South Africa squad from 10 sports that will represent the country at the quadrennial showpiece from July 23 to August 2.

A hunger for success

Known for her tenacious skills at Goal Defence and Wing Defence, Golob said she is eager to make the country proud.

“I’m so honoured, and it’s such a privilege to represent South Africa. I don’t take it lightly, and I’m super excited to go out there and make everyone proud,” said Golob.

While honoured by her selection, the 25-year-old believes the Proteas are heading into the tournament in a far better position than they were four years ago and can challenge for a higher finish.

The team heads to Glasgow on the back of a successful 2-1 test series victory over the English Roses in January, and Golob believes that result has given the squad the confidence it needs.

“I think we’re in a much more positive space compared to the last Commonwealth Games. It’s very different. We have a fresh group, with lots of youngsters and new faces who have come into the squad.

“We ended on a high in the January test series, so I think we already have a lot of chemistry. Now we have that hunger to go out there and do well,” she said.

Building a professional future

With netball continuing to grow in South Africa through the Telkom Netball League, the Gauteng Jaguars player believes a strong showing in Glasgow could attract more sponsors and help professionalise the sport.

“If we do well at the Commonwealth Games, it will mean so much not just for me, but for the team. Netball itself is growing in the country, but if we start winning, I think more sponsors will come on board, we’ll get more recognition, and there will be more opportunities.

“So I think it’s bigger than us just winning. There will be a lot more benefits and opportunities going forward. It would be very meaningful for the team and me.”

Learning from the best

Golob will partner experienced defender Karla Pretorius in the heart of the Proteas defence and said she is excited about the opportunity to learn from the seasoned campaigner.

“It’s such a privilege. She’s been part of the game for as long as I can remember. She has so much experience and knowledge, and to be able to play alongside her and learn from her is incredible. I’m just going to be a sponge and absorb as much as I can.”

The 25-year-old recently represented the London Mavericks in England’s Netball Super League and believes South Africa has the talent to compete with the world’s best, provided the sport becomes more professional.

“I think South Africa has a lot of talent. That’s one thing we definitely have. We bring a lot of creativity and intuition to the way we play.

“But I would like to see us become more professional. I know it’s difficult because we’re not a fully professional sport yet, but we need to put systems in place that allow us to be as professional as possible.”