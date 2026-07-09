‘Boerseun’ Benhard named on England bench

South African centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg is set to make his test debut for England against Fiji at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on Saturday (July 11).

The 29-year-old has been named on the bench for the Nations Championship clash after becoming eligible to represent his adopted country yesterday (July 8).

Janse van Rensburg, who featured for an England XV in last month’s non-cap match against a France XV, previously represented the Junior Springboks before playing for the Leopards, Sharks, Kings and Cheetahs in South Africa.

He has since established himself as one of the English Premiership’s standout midfielders with the Bristol Bears.

RASSIE: Boks wanted Benhard

It has been more than a decade since this farm boy from Hoërskool Frikkie Meyer in Thabazimbi made the record books by scoring the Varsity Cup’s first nine-point try. He played for the NWU.

International call-up

The Potchefstroom Herald previously reported Janse van Rensburg as saying: “It is an incredible opportunity to be able to play international rugby. When Steve [Borthwick] called me, I was incredibly happy. No matter who I play for, my goal is always to give my best.”

Two players come into the starting XV beaten by the Springboks at Ellis Park last weekend.

Henry Slade starts at outside centre with Tommy Freeman moving to the right wing and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to the left wing, in place of the injured Cadan Murley.

In the pack, Guy Pepper starts at openside flank with Tom Curry dropping down to the bench.

Uncapped trio George Kloska, Janse van Rensburg and Noah Caluori are named among the replacements.

“We’ve had a really positive week of preparation, and the players have worked hard in training,” said coach Borthwick.

Positive preparation

“We know Fiji will provide a tough challenge. They are a dangerous side who will demand the very best from us.

“It’s fantastic to be playing at Hill Dickinson Stadium, which is an outstanding venue. There is a real passion for rugby across the north of England, and we’re looking forward to experiencing a brilliant atmosphere in Liverpool.”

England complete their Nations Championship campaign against Argentina in Santiago del Estero next week.

ENGLAND – 15 Marcus Smith, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Seb Atkinson, 11 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 10 Fin Smith, 9 Jack van Poortvliet, 8 Ben Earl, 7 Guy Pepper, 6 Ollie Chessum, 5 George Martin, 4 Alex Coles, 3 Joe Heyes, 2 Jamie George (c), 1 Ellis Genge.

Bench: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 18 George Kloska, 19 Tom Curry, 20 Henry Pollock, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 Noah Caluori.

The post Benhard named on England bench appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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