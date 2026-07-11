Live from Loftus: Ethan Hooker replaces Canan Moodie in Springboks line-up

The first half as it happens:

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We are level On the stroke of half-time, Scotland fullback Rowe scored a try, converted by Russell, leaving the half-time score reading 14-all.

Scots on the scoreboard With just over five minutes left in the half, the Scots scored a five-pointer. The conversion by Russell meant the Boks’ lead was halved.

Bok bruiser adds 5 more After Wiese regathered the restart, the bruising lock barged forward and immediately put the visitors under pressure again. A few phases later, Roos added another five-pointer. Pollard again converted to take the score to 14-0 in favour of the South Africans.

Points on the board Almost ceremonially, Papier opens the scoring upon his Bok return after a sniping run through the Scottish defence. Pollard slots the conversion and, after 17 minutes of frantic action, the Boks lead 7-0.

It’s time for kick-off Handré Pollard got proceedings underway after a nearly full Loftus Versfeld sang the national anthem.

17:17

Kick-off is fast approaching at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria where the reigning world champions, the Springboks, are set to tackle Scotland in the Nations Championship.

The Boks would like to make it two wins from two matches in the new competition, after a 45–21 triumph over England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

Hooker steps up

Team news is in and it has been confirmed that Canan Moodie will not play. He is replaced by Ethan Hooker in the starting XV.

It was confirmed at the coin toss that the Boks will kick off the match when play gets underway at 17:40.

Starting XVs

Position South Africa Scotland 15 Fullback Aphelele Fassi Kyle Rowe 14 Right Wing Edwill Van Der Merwe Kyle Steyn 13 Outside Centre Jesse Kriel Rory Hutchinson 12 Inside Centre Damian de Allende Sione Tuipulotu (c) 11 Left Wing Ethan Hooker Jamie Dobie 10 Flyhalf Handré Pollard Finn Russell 9 Scrumhalf Embrose Papier Ben White Number 8 Evan Roos Jack Dempsey 7 Openside Flanker Pieter-Steph Du Toit (c) Rory Darge 6 Blindside Flanker Paul de Villiers Matt Fagerson 5 Lock Ruan Nortje Scott Cummings 4 Lock Cobus Wiese Gregor Brown 3 Tighthead Prop Wilco Louw Zander Fagerson 2 Hooker Johan Grobbelaar Ewan Ashman 1 Loosehead Prop Boan Venter Pierre Schoeman

Replacements:

South Africa: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu 18 Zach Porthen 19 Vincent Tshituka 20 Ben-Jason Dixon 21 Elrigh Louw 22 Grant Williams 23 Quan Horn

Scotland: 16 Gregor Hiddleston 17 Rory Sutherland 18 Will Hurd 19 Max Williamson 20 Josh Bayliss 21 Magnus Bradbury 22 Tom Jordan 23 Stafford McDowall