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Live from Loftus: Ethan Hooker replaces Canan Moodie in Springboks line-up

Follow live updates from Loftus Versfeld as South Africa takes on Scotland in the Nations Championship.

5 minutes ago
Ruan de Ridder 2 minutes read
The Springboks arrive at Loftus Versfeld. Photo: Caxton Local Media

The first half as it happens:

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We are level

On the stroke of half-time, Scotland fullback Rowe scored a try, converted by Russell, leaving the half-time score reading 14-all.

Scots on the scoreboard

With just over five minutes left in the half, the Scots scored a five-pointer. The conversion by Russell meant the Boks’ lead was halved.

Bok bruiser adds 5 more

After Wiese regathered the restart, the bruising lock barged forward and immediately put the visitors under pressure again. A few phases later, Roos added another five-pointer. Pollard again converted to take the score to 14-0 in favour of the South Africans.

Points on the board

Almost ceremonially, Papier opens the scoring upon his Bok return after a sniping run through the Scottish defence. Pollard slots the conversion and, after 17 minutes of frantic action, the Boks lead 7-0.

It’s time for kick-off

Handré Pollard got proceedings underway after a nearly full Loftus Versfeld sang the national anthem.

17:17

Kick-off is fast approaching at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria where the reigning world champions, the Springboks, are set to tackle Scotland in the Nations Championship.

The Boks would like to make it two wins from two matches in the new competition, after a 45–21 triumph over England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

Hooker steps up

Team news is in and it has been confirmed that Canan Moodie will not play. He is replaced by Ethan Hooker in the starting XV.

It was confirmed at the coin toss that the Boks will kick off the match when play gets underway at 17:40.

Starting XVs

PositionSouth AfricaScotland
15 FullbackAphelele FassiKyle Rowe
14 Right WingEdwill Van Der MerweKyle Steyn
13 Outside CentreJesse KrielRory Hutchinson
12 Inside CentreDamian de AllendeSione Tuipulotu (c)
11 Left WingEthan HookerJamie Dobie
10 FlyhalfHandré PollardFinn Russell
9 ScrumhalfEmbrose PapierBen White
Number 8Evan RoosJack Dempsey
7 Openside FlankerPieter-Steph Du Toit (c)Rory Darge
6 Blindside FlankerPaul de VilliersMatt Fagerson
5 LockRuan NortjeScott Cummings
4 LockCobus WieseGregor Brown
3 Tighthead PropWilco LouwZander Fagerson
2 HookerJohan GrobbelaarEwan Ashman
1 Loosehead PropBoan VenterPierre Schoeman

Replacements:

South Africa: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu 18 Zach Porthen 19 Vincent Tshituka 20 Ben-Jason Dixon 21 Elrigh Louw 22 Grant Williams 23 Quan Horn

Scotland: 16 Gregor Hiddleston 17 Rory Sutherland 18 Will Hurd 19 Max Williamson 20 Josh Bayliss 21 Magnus Bradbury 22 Tom Jordan 23 Stafford McDowall

Who’s your Springbok star of the match?

5 minutes ago
Ruan de Ridder 2 minutes read

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Ruan de Ridder

A digital support specialist at Caxton Local Media, known for his contributions to the digital landscape. He has covered major stories, including the Moti kidnappings, and edits and curates news of national importance from over 50 Caxton Local News sites.

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