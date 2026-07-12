Visa woes fail to dampen international powerlifting championships in Potchefstroom

Potchefstroom once again proved its place on the international sporting stage as it hosted the 2026 Asian Pacific African Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships from July 3–12.

Potchefstroom Herald reports the prestigious championship, held at the Elgro Hotel, welcomed some of the strongest athletes from across Asia, the Pacific and Africa to compete in both classic and equipped powerlifting and bench press disciplines.

Visa challenges reduce contender numbers

Hosted by the South African Powerlifting Federation (SAPF), the event attracted 141 competitors after visa challenges prevented many athletes from travelling to South Africa.

According to SAPF president Hannie Smith, around 80 athletes who had intended to compete were unable to attend because they could not obtain visas in time.

“Despite the visa challenges, the competition has run very smoothly. I would like to thank all the athletes, officials and everyone who contributed to making this championship a success,” said Smith.

He added that fewer competitors entered this year’s championships than usual due to the visa difficulties, but the standard of competition remained exceptionally high.

A competitor takes part in Potchefstroom. Photo: Tania Coetzee

Potchefstroom prepares for future world events

The championships marked the 13th edition of the event and once again placed Potchefstroom in the international spotlight as a destination capable of hosting major strength sport competitions.

Smith confirmed that the city’s role on the global powerlifting calendar is far from over.

“Potchefstroom will host the University World Cup in 2027, followed by the Classic and Equipped World Bench Press Championships in 2028. We are excited to continue welcoming the world’s best powerlifters to our city,” he said.

Throughout the week, spectators witnessed displays of incredible strength, determination and sportsmanship as athletes battled for top honours, further cementing Potchefstroom’s reputation as a world-class host for international sporting events.

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