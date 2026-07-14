10-year-old Sharpeville athlete shines on crutches

Youngsters eagerly kicking a soccer ball around the field during half-time is a familiar sight at every kasi tournament.

According to Sedibeng Ster, this long-standing culture allows the youth to take full advantage of the break to express their God-given talent, running all over the pitch and dribbling past each other.

It was no different at the Relebohile Mofokeng Foundation Tournament at James Ground in Sharpeville, in the Vaal Triangle, over the weekend. Youngsters took to the field to showcase their skills, much to the admiration of the soccer fans in attendance.

However, Lehlohonolo Matiwane (10) was a familiar face among the crowd.

Matiwane became the centre of attention as he dribbled past his peers, balancing expertly on his crutches. The local fans, who packed James Ground to capacity, marveled at his skills, with many unaware that he is still an active sportsman despite his physical condition.

From pitch to pool

In addition to soccer, Matiwane is a member of the Eligwa Swimming Club in Sharpeville. It was here that Sedibeng Ster Sport first learned about his promising soccer career, which was tragically cut short by a terrible car accident. He was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road, a setback that led him to join the swimming club.

Nevertheless, his injuries have not stopped him from enjoying the beautiful game. He confirmed to Sedibeng Ster Sport that he continues to play soccer alongside his swimming. This was echoed by Tshepo Koatla from the Eligwa Swimming Club.

“Lehlohonolo is still active in soccer, especially now while the swimming pool is temporarily closed. He still loves soccer, having grown up playing it long before his accident,” said Koatla.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.