Blind bowler to represent SA at world championships

Known as the Golden Girl of bowling, Tracy Smith added another remarkable milestone to her illustrious career after being selected to represent South Africa at the International Blind Bowlers Association World Championships in New Zealand, reports Roodepoort Record.

The prestigious tournament will take place in January, where Smith will compete in the B1 category for bowlers who are completely blind.

During an interview with Roodepoort Record, Smith said this opportunity is a representation of the strong record she has built over the years.

“To be selected, one needs to build a strong record and profile for about four years. This is a big achievement for me, and I don’t think there’s any blind bowler that has this record,” she said, beaming with pride.

Smith’s journey to becoming a bowling legend began after losing her sight in a tragic accident in 1986.



Despite the initial setback, she discovered her passion for bowling in 1991 and has since excelled in the B1 category (completely blind).

With the unwavering support and guidance of her husband and director, Tommy Smith, she has amassed an extraordinary collection of accolades, including 11 world championship titles.

She earned the nickname Golden Girl after winning an incredible 21 Parabowls gold medals throughout her career.

Smith also made history as the first para-bowler to become an ambassador for Henselite South Africa, one of the world’s leading lawn bowls brands.

“For me, it is not just about winning. Bowling is my passion, and it is part of my life. It is the one thing that makes me truly happy. I love the competition, the spirit and the camaraderie,” she said.

As she prepares for the world championships, Smith has set her sights high.

“I want to bring home three gold medals, and help South Africa win the team trophy.”

Her husband, who has directed her since 2001, said watching her achievements over the years has been an honour.

“I am incredibly proud of everything she has accomplished. I will do anything to support and uplift her so that she can continue being the best of the best.

“She plays outstanding bowls, even better than many sighted players. One of our proudest moments was winning the Gauteng Open tournament against sighted bowlers,” he said.

The championships will feature competitors from across the globe, including Malaysia, Australia, England, Wales, Scotland and several other leading bowling nations, as Smith looks to once again add to her golden legacy.

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