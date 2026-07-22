Watch: Ladysmith rider’s childhood passion leads to Middle East career

At 33-years-old, Ladysmith-born freestyle motocross rider Chad Bouwer has turned a childhood passion for dirt bikes and extreme sports into an international career that now sees him performing with world-class freestyle motocross teams across the Middle East, reports the Northern Natal News.

His story begins when he moved to Ladysmith at the age of seven. By the age of nine, he had already fallen in love with motocross during what he describes as the ‘wild’ motocross era of the early 2000s.

“The motocross scene back then was extreme,” he recalls.



“As kids, we were exposed to the adrenaline, the bikes and the lifestyle, and I became obsessed with freestyle motocross and extreme sports from that moment.”

As a youngster

Growing up in a small town did not stop him from pursuing his dreams. Chad immersed himself in skateboarding, BMX riding and scooters while spending nearly every day riding at the motocross track near the railway line in Ladysmith.

His first bike was an old Kawasaki KX60. Despite the fact that it was a small machine, he quickly earned a reputation for fearless riding.

“They called me ‘Mad Chad’ because I was doing massive jumps on a small bike,” he said.

“I was also known as the ‘hole-shot king’ because I always wanted to get to the first corner ahead of everyone else.”

Proud father

His father, Andrew Bouwer of Ferobrake, supported his motocross ambitions but tried to steer him away from freestyle motocross due to concerns about injuries and the dangerous lifestyle often associated with the sport.

Instead, Chad focused on motocross racing and off-road riding throughout his teenage years.

“We built tracks and spent all our time riding,” he said.

“At Elandslaagte, we had a massive double jump and we were constantly pushing ourselves.”

He fondly remembers his childhood in Ladysmith alongside close friends Dale Stander and Jean du Plessis.

“We were always together, always on a mission, always trying to outdo each other,” he laughed.

“Looking back now, it feels like we conquered Ladysmith during those years.”

Taking a gap year

At 18, Chad stepped away from competitive riding to pursue what he calls an ‘extreme gap year’, entering the military and later working in wildlife conservation as a game ranger for nearly nine years.

“Being in wildlife and the military shaped me mentally,” he explained.

“It taught me resilience and discipline.”

However, during the Covid-19 pandemic, while recovering from a serious wrist injury and facing uncertainty in the tourism industry, Chad decided to return to his first love.

“I realised my youth was valuable and I still had unfinished business with motorcycles,” he said.

He opened his own gym in the Midlands and slowly rebuilt his motocross career. Although he returned to racing, his childhood dream had always been freestyle motocross. That dream became reality when he connected with Junglerush FMX, one of South Africa’s leading freestyle motocross crews based in Gauteng.

Becoming a professional

“They changed everything for me,” he said.

“Within two days, I cleared the professional 22-metre gap and by the third day I was already whipping the bike.”

Despite having only two weeks of freestyle motocross experience, Bouwer was invited to compete in ‘King of the Whip’, one of South Africa’s premier freestyle motocross events featuring some of the best riders in the world.

“I doubted myself, but the riders around me believed in me before I did,” he admitted.

Following the event, he bought his own freestyle ramp and began training alone – a process he describes as one of the toughest mental battles he has faced.



“There were many moments where I questioned what I was doing,” he said.

“Training alone takes a huge amount of mental strength.”

Today, Chad performs with Fontana Circus while continuing to manage his business and care for his animals back home in South Africa. His work now takes him across the Middle East, exposing him to new cultures and lifestyles far removed from the quiet streets of Ladysmith.

“I’ve never really lived in cities before,” he said.

“The noise, the lights and the pace are difficult to adapt to, but it’s amazing seeing different cultures and how people live.”

Remembering his roots

Despite travelling internationally, Chad still returns home every two months, whenever possible.

“South Africa just feels different,” he said.

“What I miss most about Ladysmith is being a kid with my friends and all the adventures we had. Those memories made me who I am.”

The danger and the injuries

Freestyle motocross remains one of the world’s most dangerous sports, with riders risking serious injury every time they launch off a ramp. Chad knows that reality all too well.



“I’ve injured both knees, both wrists, my ankle, ribs and had concussions,” he revealed.

“In this sport, injuries happen when you push beyond your comfort zone.”

He estimates that he has spent nearly five years in casts and rehabilitation throughout his riding career.

“The hardest part is often mental,” he explains.

“The adrenaline and concentration required are exhausting. Every jump demands total commitment because hesitation can throw you off the bike.”

Seat grab heart attack

Among the many tricks he has mastered, Chad says one of the most difficult is the ‘seat grab heart attack’, which involves extending the body behind the bike while holding onto the seat mid-air. “It’s basically like doing a handstand while flying through the air,” he laughs.

While many outsiders view freestyle motocross riders as reckless thrill-seekers, Chad says the reality is very different.

“People think we’re crazy and rebellious, but the sport is full of supportive people who genuinely want to see each other succeed and stay safe,” he said.

Proudest achievements

His proudest achievement, however, is not a specific event or trick.

“The proudest moment for me is knowing I did this myself,” he said. “No one held my hand. I built this from scratch.”

He credits his parents and his trainer, South African motocross champion Mike Trussler, for the sacrifices they made to support his journey.

“The amount of time and effort they put into helping me succeed is impossible to explain,” he said.

Despite the success and adrenaline-filled lifestyle, Chad says the journey has come with sacrifices, including stepping away from his career in game ranging, financial struggles, lost friendships and years of uncertainty.

Still, he remains driven by the same determination that made him ‘Mad Chad’ as a child.

“What keeps me going is the challenge,” he said.

“I love learning, improving and proving to myself that I can do more.”

For young people chasing unusual dreams, his advice is simple: “You have to love what you do, even if you’re not getting paid for it. Don’t compare your journey to anyone else’s. Have fun with the process, trust God and keep moving forward. The journey is the best part.”



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