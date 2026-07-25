Alberton powerlifter to represent SA at African champs

Alberton’s powerlifting community has another reason to celebrate after Pitbull Club athlete Mark Esch struck gold at the 2026 WPC National Championships in Durban, reports Alberton Record.

Competing in the Masters 4 category in the 125kg to 140kg weight class, raw division, Esch claimed the gold medal in his division and secured qualification to represent WPC South Africa at the Africa Congress Powerlifting Championships, where athletes from across Africa will compete.

The achievement marks another proud moment for Alberton sport, with Esch earning the opportunity to test himself against some of the continent’s strongest powerlifters.

Reflecting on his achievement, Esch thanked those who supported him throughout his journey.

“To everyone who stood by me, families, training partners, friends, and supporters, thank you. Your encouragement, belief, and constant motivation kept me pushing through the toughest moments,” he said.

Esch also praised the organisers of the national event, which was held at the Onomo Hotel in Durban.

“I would like to thank the organisers of the WPC National Championships. It was an amazing event, and a wonderful opportunity to compete against South Africa’s best,” he said.

His gold-medal performance has now earned him the honour of wearing the WPC South Africa colours at the upcoming Africa Congress Powerlifting Championships, where he will represent both his country and his hometown of Alberton.

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