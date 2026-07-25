George karateka strikes gold at international champs

Young George karateka Aspirito van Neel has continued his impressive rise in the sport by winning two gold medals at the Gaborone International Open Karate Championship, held at the University of Botswana earlier this month, reports George Herald.



Representing the Karate Zen Karate Club in George, this 13-year-old competed in the intermediate division, in which he claimed gold in both kata and kumite.



This international success follows an outstanding run on the national circuit. At the Karate South Africa (KSA) League 1 tournament in Bloemfontein in April 2025, Aspirito had won gold in both kata and kumite in the boys’ 10-11 development division.

He repeated this feat at the KSA League 2 in Gauteng, competing in the boys’ 12-13 development category, before again claiming double gold at the KSA National Development Tournament in Gauteng in February.

Aspirito attributes much of his success to the guidance of his instructor, Shihan Mareon Ferndale, whose coaching has helped develop his technical ability and competitive edge.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.