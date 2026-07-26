Mpumalanga twins make Uplands College rugby history

Uplands College in White River, Mpumalanga, is celebrating twin brothers Siphesihle and Thubelihle Marule, whose progress on the rugby field has added a new chapter to the school’s sporting history, reports Letaba Herald.

From newcomers to standout players

The brothers joined Uplands in Grade 8 in 2023 from Vutselani Primary School through the Kgwale Le Mollo Foundation. Neither had played rugby before arriving at the school, but they took to the game quickly and developed into standout players.

More than just rugby

Their involvement at Uplands has extended beyond the rugby field, with both brothers taking part in sport, cultural activities and academics since joining the school.

Ending a 20-year Craven Week drought

In 2026, the pair were selected to represent the Pumas at the FNB u/18 Craven Week, held at Grey High School in Gqeberha.

According to Uplands Craven Week coach Brandon Potgieter, it was the school’s first Craven Week selection since Warwick Tecklenburg represented Uplands in 2006.

Tries, tackles and a Man of the Match award

Both brothers put in strong performances during the tournament. Thubelihle scored the Pumas’ opening try of the campaign and added two more against Griquas, a match in which Siphesihle also crossed the try line.

Thubelihle was later named Man of the Match in the Pumas’ win over Border.

Thubelihle Marule in action. Photo: Supplied

National recognition

Siphesihle’s form throughout the tournament earned him selection for the SA Schools A squad. He started for SA Schools A in their July 16 match against SA Schools at Grey High School, which SA Schools A won 34–33 after a late comeback.





Siphesihle Marule breaks through the tackle for the Pumas at Craven Week. Photo: Supplied



A proud moment for the school

Uplands College congratulated the brothers on their achievements and thanked the coaches, teachers, mentors, family members and teammates who supported their development.

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