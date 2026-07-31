Volkswagen reintroduces iconic Caravelle as plug-in hybrid in SA

Volkswagen Group Africa has reintroduced its iconic Caravelle nameplate to South Africa, launching an advanced plug-in hybrid luxury people-mover imported directly from Germany.

While the legendary ‘Kombi’ and ‘Caravelle’ monikers have been part of the local motoring landscape for more than 70 years since production first began in Uitenhage (now Kariega) in 1955, this latest generation marks a high-tech electrified shift for the brand.

Distinct from VW’s current range of Transporter products – which share underpinnings, engines and a production line with the Ford Tourneo via a technology-sharing agreement – the new Multivan Caravelle is built at VW’s Hanover Plant in Germany on the brand’s proven MQB architecture.

This layout enables future-focused eTSI powertrain technology, deployed here as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) configuration.

As the first of a host of eTSI products set to launch in South Africa, including mild-hybrid and PHEV applications, the Multivan Caravelle features a dual electric-motor setup supplemented by a 1.5l turbopetrol engine.

Capable of an overnight home charge via an included wallbox (though the customer is responsible for installation costs) or a 40kW DC public charge, this setup offers a claimed all-electric operating range of up to 95km.

Driven in Hybrid mode, which combines the electric motors and internal combustion engine paired with a relatively modest 45-litre fuel tank, the new Caravelle can travel up to 700km.

Significantly, with an 85kW e-motor housed on the front wheels and paired with the DSG transmission, and a 100kW unit sited on the rear axle, the Caravelle features all-wheel drive. Driven in Sport mode, there is a combined 180kW and 350N.m of torque available.

Available with a choice of 10 single-tone and three dual-tone exterior colours, the single-derivative Multivan Caravelle features an extensive standard specification list.

Highlights include electrically adjustable front seats, a Harman Kardon audio system, adaptive cruise control, electrically operated doors and tailgate, keyless entry and start, ambient lighting, IQ.

Light technology and a multifunction table in the rear. A key packaging highlight is the ability to manoeuvre the five rear seats individually, allowing the second-row captain’s chairs to face rearwards, or one or more of the third-row seats to be left behind to free up packing space.

The R1 794 000 price point includes a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan and an eight-year/160 000km warranty on the vehicle’s 19.7kWh lithium-ion battery.

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The post Why the SA introduction of the new VW Caravelle is significant appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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