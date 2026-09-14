Damian Willemse: How Springboks improved to beat All Blacks 3-1

After starting the inaugural Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test series on a low note, the Springboks managed to build up a head of steam as they went through the series to eventually earn a deserved 3-1 win over the All Blacks after an emphatic performance in the finale in Baltimore over the past weekend, reports The Citizen.

The Boks produced their best performance of the series to walk away with an impressive 43-28 win in the USA, after fighting back from losing the opening Test at Ellis Park, with wins in Cape Town and Soweto to ensure they couldn’t lose the series going into the final match.

But they still had to produce the goods in the last match to make sure it didn’t end in a draw, and that they did, with fullback Damian Willemse explaining that they had progressively gotten better as the series had gone on.

The Boks went down 33-16 in the opener, but bounced back with a 33-26 win in Cape Town, although they were pushed hard by the All Blacks at the end of the match as they chased a draw.

They produced a better effort in Soweto where they comfortably led at the death, before the All Blacks scored a consolation try after the hooter to make the score look closer than it was at 29-24, before a strong finish over the weekend in Baltimore secured the trophy.

Tough series

“We knew it was going to be a tough series against New Zealand and I think that game in Cape Town (the Boks levelling the series) also reflected that. The game in Soweto was also really close,” explained Willemse.

“Baltimore was one we sort of ran away with, but only from maybe the 65th or 70th minute. Before that, at halftime there were only three points in it and it stayed like that (close) until about the 60th minute when we got that try (and some daylight).

“So for us it wasn’t like we managed to run away with any game. I think from the start of the series to where we are now, we built our game and got better. That’s the thing that we are most proud about.

“We just want to win and we want to win well at our standards, like we set out to do. In the first Test we really didn’t hit our straps, we were sloppy, the scrum wasn’t functioning really well, and we weren’t able to build momentum and finish opportunities. But as the series went on we got better.”

Baltimore domination

In Baltimore the Boks dominated the first half, but a late converted try to prolific All Blacks wing Will Jordan towards the break brought them firmly back into the contest at 17-14 at halftime.

The Boks then dominated the start of the second half, and were eventually rewarded with two tries, but the All Blacks again hit back to make things interesting, before the Boks pulled away.

“It was a tough game, which we expected. Being 2-1 down we knew they wanted to fire a shot and draw the series. But it was important how we reacted at halftime after they scored that try (just before the break),” said Willemse.

“We stuck to our guns, made plans at halftime, and I am really proud of everyone in the team and the coaching staff, for us to find answers and come out swinging. Especially after they got that penalty and were on our five-metre line, I think that was a big play in the game.

“All in all we are just super stoked and happy with the series win. This really means a lot to us.”

Enjoyable US

Willemse added that the Boks had enjoyed their time in the US and hoped to be back, while saying he felt both teams had sufficiently entertained the supporters that turned out for the match.

“It was amazing. We had a really great week here in Baltimore. The people in the city are really friendly. They have been delivering over the top for us, we settled in and had a great week of rugby prep,” said Willemse.

“It was a great week for us as a team and we definitely want to come back in the future. The stadium was amazing, the hospitality, the pitch, everything. So it was really good to be here in America.

“Hopefully we entertained the fans. It was a big game for us and we wanted to put on a show. That’s the ultimate thing, the fans pay a lot of money to come and watch us play, and I think this game was a great spectacle.

“It was number one against number two in the world going head-to-head in the series decider. The crowd brought the fire and we really enjoyed it. We certainly felt the vibe out there.”

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