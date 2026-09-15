How to avoid workshop headaches before handing over your car

A clear description of a vehicle problem, its service history and an understanding of repair costs can help motorists avoid delays and misunderstandings when taking a car to a workshop.

Motorists should not wait until they arrive at a workshop to start thinking about what information the technician will need.

Dewald Ranft, the national chairperson of the Motor Industry Workshop Association, says good communication between motorists and technicians can save time and help identify problems more efficiently.

When booking a vehicle in, motorists should explain what they have noticed, including when the problem started, whether it happens regularly and under what conditions.

Unusual noises, warning lights or changes in the way the vehicle drives can all provide useful clues.

Motorists do not need to diagnose the problem themselves.

“That is the technician’s job, but the information you provide can be extremely useful in helping them understand where to start,” says Ranft.

Document preparation and vehicle clutter

The service book and maintenance records of a vehicle should also be made available. These can help technicians establish what work has already been carried out and identify recurring problems.

Motorists with an aftermarket warranty or service plan should tell the workshop when making a booking and have the relevant policy information available. This can help prevent delays if repairs require authorisation.

Removing valuables and unnecessary personal belongings before handing over the vehicle is also advisable. A clear interior and boot can make it easier for technicians to access areas that need to be inspected or repaired.

“Remove anything you do not need to leave in the vehicle, particularly valuables and loose items,” says Ranft.

Understand diagnostic and repair costs

Motorists should also allow technicians enough time to diagnose a fault properly. Modern vehicles can require detailed inspections, testing and diagnostic work before the cause of a problem can be established.

“A professional technician may need to inspect, test or diagnose the vehicle before recommending a repair,” says Ranft.

If a repair is recommended, motorists should ask questions if they do not understand why it is necessary.

A reputable workshop should be able to explain what has been found, what work is recommended and why it is needed. Motorists should also establish the expected cost and understand what they are agreeing to before additional work is carried out.

Good communication should continue throughout the repair process. Agreeing when the vehicle is expected to be ready and when it can be collected can help both the workshop and the customer manage expectations.

Using the same reputable workshop for regular servicing can also help technicians become familiar with a vehicle and its maintenance history.

“Independent workshops rely on strong relationships with their customers and on providing the quality service that brings motorists back,” says Ranft.

For motorists, choosing a reputable workshop and maintaining clear communication with technicians can make the process easier and reduce the risk of misunderstandings.

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